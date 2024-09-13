Waterloo region has first 3 lab-confirmed cases of the flu this season

Region of Waterloo medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang says flu season has started after three lab-confirmed cases of the flu have been reported. (Katherine Holland/CBC - image credit)

Three lab-confirmed cases of the flu have been reported in Waterloo region, officials said Friday.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region's medical officer of health, said in a release that these first cases "signal the start of the flu season."

"We have begun working with partners to ensure residents have access to vaccines this fall," Wang said in the release. "We encourage everyone to reduce their risk of this respiratory illness season by staying up to date on vaccinations once they become available."

The province has said flu shots will become available to the general public late next month.

In the meantime, public health is reminding people to stay home if they feel sick.

Other actions people should take if they have symptoms of a respiratory illness:

Wash hands and use hand sanitizer.

Cover your mouth when you cough of sneeze.

Consider wearing a mask in indoor, public settings "especially around anyone at higher risk of infection."

Avoid visiting people who are at higher risk of complications from respiratory illnesses.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said earlier this week it is important to stay up to date on vaccinations, noting a recent rise in cases of whooping cough.