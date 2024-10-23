Waterloo Road’s Schuey makes a decision after dramatic arrest

Waterloo Road spoilers follow.

Waterloo Road’s Schuey Weever has made a big decision after his dramatic arrest in the show’s latest episode.

This series has seen Schuey bullying Billy Savage, the son of the school’s new headteacher Steve.

Billy was encouraged to stand up for himself, so he set a trap for his bully, but Schuey’s friend Boz was caught in the crossfire and he was killed when he fell off his bike.

Steve helped his son cover up the death and put Boz in the canal, but the body was soon discovered by the police who began to realise that his death might not have been an accident.

In this week’s episode (October 22), the police arrived at the school and confirmed that Boz’s death was now a murder investigation, leaving Steve spooked.

They explained that Boz was dead before he entered the water and his body was moved, so they wanted to appeal for information at the school and talk to students.

Meanwhile, Schuey informed Portia he'd told the police he was at her house on the night of Boz’s death — even though she knows he wasn’t.

The police spoke to Billy during their enquiries and asked him about the bullying, but he didn’t reveal any information and told Schuey that he had kept quiet.

Dwayne told the police about the stolen bike and he had to admit that Preston punched Boz on the day of his death. As a result, Preston was taken to the station for an official interview.

Feeling guilty that Preston was in trouble, Billy threatened to hand himself in. Steve was devastated when he said that no one would miss him if he went to prison and that he was glad his mum wasn’t around to see this.

Determined to protect his son, Steve lied to Ryan and said he saw Schuey on the night on Boz’s death, heading towards the towpath.

He then planted the wire that Billy had used in Schuey’s locker, which was discovered by the police on their search of the school.

Having been framed for the crime and with no alibi, Schuey was arrested for Boz’s murder and was taken to the station. Preston later returned to school without charge.

While Steve told Billy what he had done, Schuey was questioned by the police and was asked if he wanted to make a call.

"Miss Campbell," he said immediately. "I want to call Kim Campbell."

Will Kim, who left Waterloo Road at the end of the last series, return to help Schuey?

