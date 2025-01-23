From waterproof boots to invisible jackets: this winter’s wardrobe essentials

Who says you can’t look good while battling the elements?

We may already be well into winter, but there’s still lots of chilly, wet weather ahead, so it’s time to see if your cold-weather wardrobe is working hard enough. To help you do just that, we’ve rounded up the fashion staples you’ve loved most this season so far.

From scarf coats to fend off the chill to hiking boots that can go from city to mountain, these cosy, practical and stylish wardrobe updates from the Filter’s recent fashion pieces will help you look good even while battling the elements.

***

For men

Quarter-zip fleece

£81 at Finisterre

This retro-inspired fleece originally featured in our big Christmas gift guide, but why not treat yourself? It’s “100% recycled – good for the planet and cosy, too”, says our menswear editor Helen Seamons.

***

Long-sleeved Merino wool T-shirt

£27.99 at Decathlon

Layer up with this merino shirt that’s designed for trekking so you can bet it will keep you extra cosy. Paddy Maddison highlighted it as one of his hiking essentials, but says he also wears it day to day.

***

Car coat

£189 at Arket

The perfect addition to a capsule wardrobe, this car coat was among readers’ favourites from Peter Bevan’s roundup of the best men’s coats.

***

Waterproof jacket

£270 at the North Face

Waterproof jackets need not be ugly: this aesthetically pleasing and practical offering from the North Face caught readers’ eyes in our review of the best waterproofs. And if you’re still sticking to your fitness resolutions, Paddy Maddison rated it the best jacket for runners.

***

Waterproof hiking boots

£150 at Salomon

Peter Bevan says sports label Salomon offers the perfect mix of practicality and cool aesthetics, making shoes that work just as well on the pavements of east London as they do climbing a mountain. He highlighted this lightweight pair in his guide to the best men’s boots.

***

Uniqlo Heattech anti-odour socks

£7.90 at Uniqlo

Forever a firm favourite of the Filter team, Uniqlo Heattech socks retain warmth while preventing odours. For a fashionable twist, go for this pair made in collaboration with designer JW Anderson. Check out more recommendations in our socks guide.

***

Classic slippers

£99 at Mahabis

£99 at Amazon

The ultimate addition to your work-from-home wardrobe, Ellie Violet Bramley dubbed these “more professional than your average slipper” in her list of slipper recommendations.

***

For women

V-neck cardigan

£39.90 at Uniqlo

This lamb’s wool V-neck from fashion editor Jess Cartner-Morley’s 50 autumn wardrobe updates is a classic that also works as a winter staple.

***

Waffle long sleeve pyjamas

£34 at Next

Pyjamas can be cosy and stylish, as proven by this chic set from Next. Melanie Wilkinson highlights them in her roundup of the best pyjamas because they’re practical enough to double up as loungewear. A no-brainer for the cold months ahead.

***

Natural lambskin-lined mitts

£40 at John Lewis

The most loved product from our gift guide for swimmers, these mittens are the perfect remedy for chilly hands.

***

Wool and cotton blend zip neck jumper

£55 at John Lewis

Whether you want to feel cosy for a coffee date or stay snug in the office, this jumper selected by Melanie Wilkinson as a great buy for autumn would also make a versatile addition to your winter wardrobe.

***

Wide-fit leather Chelsea ankle boots

£69 at M&S

Many of you couldn’t resist this pair of Chelsea boots included in Chloe Mac Donnell and Melanie Wilkinson’s guide to the best women’s boots. They suggest pairing with cropped jeans and a chunky jumper for more relaxed office days or styling with longer wide-leg trousers and a striped shirt for smarter times.

***

Waterproof sneaker boots

£154.50 at the Sports Edit

From £108.50 at Sorel Footwear

A pick from Jess’s hard-working heroes for January. These fashion-forward boots are waterproof against rain and snow, making them perfect for British weather, and they’re so lightweight that you can wear them all day.

***

Cashmere blend ribbed ankle socks

£15 at Marks & Spencer

These cashmere blend socks were a big hit from our socks gift guide. The cashmere and wool add a little luxury to your outfit without breaking the bank.

***

Patagonia Torrentshell waterproof jacket

£135 at Cotswold Outdoor

In need of a practical jacket to battle unpredictable British weather? Look no further than Patagonia’s eco-friendly outdoor range. Sian Lewis rated the Patagonia Torrentshell, which is made from 100% recycled materials, as her favourite casual option in her in-depth review of the best waterproof jackets.

***

Puffertech compact vest

£34.90 at Uniqlo

Jess Cartner-Morley says this vest is “like wearing a hot-water bottle under your coat”. Could anything sound more appealing at this time of year? No wonder it was readers’ most loved item from Jess’s January style edit.

***

Scarf coat

£48 at John Lewis

Jess Cartner-Morley couldn’t hide her excitement about this genius new jacket style. The scarf coat fends off the cold without compromising style – and readers went crazy for it.

***

Uniqlo cashmere blend high-neck T-shirt

£19.90 at Uniqlo

Uniqlo Heattech’s are “new-gen thermals that look and feel like fashion,” Jess told us in her 50 easy wardrobe updates. “Uniqlo has sold more than a billion of these, because they work.” Her favourite item is the brand’s extra-warm cashmere-blend high-neck T-shirt in six colours, and readers (and the Filter team) have been buying it in droves.