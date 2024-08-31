Watsonville community comes together for International Overdose Day
Two women are dead, and two men remain in critical condition following what police say was an apparent drug overdose at a beach access point west of Victoria on Vancouver Island.In a statement Friday, West Shore RCMP said they responded to reports of four individuals in "medical distress" in a parking area at the Taylor Road beach access in Metchosin at approximately 6:25 a.m.Police said they discovered a vehicle in the parking lot with all its doors open. Nearby, four individuals were found lyi
Two Massachusetts hospitals are set to close, and staff say that behind the failure of the company that owns the hospitals, Steward Health Care, lies a story of corporate greed that involves one of their own, former heart surgeon.
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says that, if he wins a second term, he wants to make IVF treatment free for women, but did not detail how he would fund his plan or precisely how it would work.
After Premier Blaine Higgs slammed the family of Darrell Mesheau last weekend for naming nurses in the lawsuit over their father's death, Mesheau's son is speaking out."I feel that I am forced to speak up," Ryan Mesheau said in an emailed statement to CBC News."I became quickly appalled because of the misinformation that Premier Higgs chose to spread in his statements, seeming to use the death of my father for what appeared to be a self-serving attempt to gain political points."Susan Mesheau, ex
Vermont's health department is urging residents of several towns, including one bordering Quebec, to stay indoors from dusk to dawn to prevent the spread of a mosquito-borne illness.Certain towns are considered at high risk for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), which the state's health department describes as a rare but serious disease caused by a virus that spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito.High-risk towns currently include Alburgh, Burlington, Colchester and Swanton. Swanton is
The California Department of Food and Agriculture said Thursday that H5N1 bird flu is suspected to have infected three dairy herds in the state.
STORY: Twelve-year-old Sumaya Hatungimana of Burundi is one of the lucky ones.The fading scars on her face, hands and feet mark her recovery from Mpox, which has swept through sub-Saharan Africa with alarming speed.She described her ordeal to Reuters:"I started feeling very cold, then my head began to hurt so much that even medicine could not ease the headache. My throat hurt as well so I took more medicine, but I did not seem to get better. I decided to tell my mother that my fever was not going away. My head hurt, my throat hurt and I could not swallow any food because it was so painful."Her father, Omar Kagoma, watched helplessly as both his daughter and son battled the disease."I was afraid when I saw my children suffering because I had already seen on social media how people suffer, that's why I decided to take them to the hospital. God has helped us. You see here behind me my children playing with others without any problem."Burundi has emerged as a significant mpox hotspot in the region, second only to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in recorded cases.Olivier Nijimbere is Burundi's health ministry spokesman."We have already recorded 171 confirmed cases with the laboratories, which are currently being treated in various hospitals in the country."The outbreak has exposed a stark inequity in global health resources, as two Mpox vaccines are widely available in at least 70 countries outside Africa.Meanwhile, African nations are struggling to access the life-saving vaccines due to financial constraints.The World Health Organization has designated the outbreak a public health emergency. But regulatory hurdles and competing health priorities have slowed vaccine approval and distribution processes in many African nations.
A new report from the World Health Organization shows there's an "alarming decline" in condom use among 15-year-olds, with health-care professionals warning about the impact it can have on their futures. As Sean Previl reports, there's growing concerns over this lack of protection as sexually transmitted infection (STI) rates increase globally, with gonorrhea, syphillis and chlamydia reaching or surpassing pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels as recent as last year.
“Certain dangerous or high-risk goods should require barriers or obstacles to purchase. These barriers create a natural fence consumers must climb, hopefully gaining some degree of information before consuming the dangerous product.” | Opinion
Wisconsin state health officials say a man in his 70s in Fond du Lac County and a man in his 50s from Brown County contracted the virus in July. Both men died in August.
Health officials are warning of the dangers of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus after three recent deaths were recorded across Wisconsin and Illinois. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) confirmed on Thursday that two people have died and another was hospitalized due to the effects of the virus. Wisconsin officials did not release the identity of the individuals.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding the public to avoid eating recalled deli meats amid a listeria outbreak that has expanded to become the nation’s largest since 2011.
