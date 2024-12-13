Watsonville hospital recovers from cyber attack after nearly 2 weeks

Latest Stories

  • Ontario mulls U.S. booze ban as Trump brushes off Ford's threat to cut electricity

    OTTAWA — Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump is brushing off Ontario's threat to restrict electricity exports in retaliation for sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, as the province floats the idea of effectively barring sales of American alcohol.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Fashion Choices Sparked Split From Don Jr.

    Kimberly Guilfoyle’s style choices drove fiancé Donald Trump Jr. to seek a new girlfriend who would better “impress” his father, according to a Trump insider. Don Jr. was spotted holding hands this week with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. Trump Jr. and Anderson reportedly began dating six months ago, while Guilfoyle “looked the other way,” according to People. Guilfoyle, 55, was named ambassador to Greece by Donald Trump on Wednesday, and People reported that it was Anderson who pushed f

  • Trudeau's comments on Kamala Harris 'not helpful,' premiers say, as Musk blasts PM

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments likening Kamala Harris's election loss to an attack on women's rights and progress earned him criticism from the country's premiers and from American billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday.

  • Bill Clinton Tells ‘The View’ How He’d Feel About Biden Pardoning Hillary

    Bill Clinton weighed in on whether he believes President Joe Biden should preemptively pardon his wife Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump’s re-taking office in January during his Wednesday sit down on .The View Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Clinton whether he thinks Hillary Clinton should receive a pardon, especially following threats to further investigate her from Trump’s pick for the head of the FBI, Kash Patel. “They got a problem with her because,” Clinton began, laughing, “first, she didn’t do an

  • Donald Trump Jr. Reacts To Kimberly Guilfoyle Ambassador News Amid Breakup Rumors

    The president-elect's son congratulated Guilfoyle after he was apparently pictured holding hands with another woman.

  • Gingrich: Xi attending Trump inauguration would be ‘signal to the planet’

    Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) responded to President-elect Trump’s invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend Inauguration Day in January, saying his acceptance would send a global “signal.” “Look, I think Trump believes in constant offense, constant momentum, keeping things going forward,” Gingrich told Fox New’s Jesse Watters in an interview Wednesday. “I…

  • Ford threatens to cut off Ontario's energy supply to U.S. if Trump follows through on tariffs

    Premier Doug Ford says Ontario could cut off energy to the U.S. if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on a threat to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods.Ford told reporters at Queen's Park that federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will put together a list of items upon which Canada could impose retaliatory tariffs and so will the Ontario government."We will go to the full extent depending how far this goes. We will go to the extent of cutting off their energy, going down to Michiga

  • Joe Biden Calls Himself 'Stupid' For Not Doing 1 Donald Trump Thing

    The president said he "learned something" from the president-elect.

  • Critics Slam Time's 'Person Of The Year' Award For Donald Trump

    Commenters also damningly recalled a brutal previous recipient of the title.

  • Massad Boulos, hailed as a billionaire lawyer advising Trump on Middle East policy, probably isn't a lawyer or a billionaire

    Massad Boulos, widely reported as a billionaire lawyer, runs a $865,000 Nigerian truck dealership and lacks legal credentials, records show.

  • Some Republicans fear a DOGE dilemma is setting in

    As Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy make sweeping promises to cut $2 trillion dollars of federal spending, senior House Republicans have raised concerns with GOP leadership that efforts to cut wasteful federal spending will put the party on a collision course.

  • Time Undercuts Trump Interview With 2,300-Word Fact Check

    Time magazine contested Donald Trump’s claims about undocumented immigrants, a link between vaccines and autism, and gender-transition regret in a sprawling fact-check published alongside its Person of the Year interview. The president-elect was awarded the magazine’s Person of the Year title—which has gone to influential figures as disparate as Taylor Swift and Joseph Stalin—for the second time, having also won it in 2016. Trump proudly attended the award ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange

  • GOP Never Trumper Mocks Kevin McCarthy's Trump Support To His Face

    “Donald Trump lied about an election being stolen and ... you’re the one who went down and resurrected him,” Sarah Longwell told the former House speaker.

  • Trump plans major reshaping of U.S. policies within hours of taking office

    President-elect Donald Trump is planning a blizzard of more than 25 executive orders and directives on his first day in office on Jan. 20 as he seeks to dramatically reshape U.S. government policy on issues from immigration to energy. Two sources familiar with the effort said Trump has told his team he wants to make a "big splash" with the Day One orders, looking to exert his executive power with greater scale and speed than he did during his first term. In contrast, Democratic President Joe Biden issued 17 executive orders on his first day in office in 2021, many of which were aimed at rolling back Trump's policies.

  • We compared satellite images of Russia's naval base in Syria before and after Assad's fall. The warships are missing.

    Russian warships could be seen at a naval facility in Tartus earlier this month, but on Monday, they were gone.

  • I asked Republicans about Tulsi Gabbard’s remarks on Syria. This is what they said

    ANALYSIS: Their remarks show a changed attitude among the GOP toward Trump’s cabinet picks, writes Eric Garcia

  • Video points to Assad regime’s involvement in large-scale trafficking of illicit drugs

    Social media video surfaced Wednesday allegedly showing a warehouse in Syria stacked with captagon, an illicit drug that had transformed the country into a narco-state under former President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

  • Trump, team trail Fauci on trust as medical information source: Survey

    President-elect Trump and those in his circle may have some ground to make up compared to former White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci when it comes to earning trust related to medical information, according to a new survey. The latest poll from Axios/Ipsos American Health Index shows that 45 percent of Americans say they either…

  • The Real Reason RFK Jr. Is Pushing Top CIA Job for His Daughter-in-Law

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes the CIA was behind the assassination of his uncle President John F. Kennedy, and he plans to prove it—with a little help from a friend, according to reports. Axios reported Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee has been back-channeling support to get his daughter-in-law and former campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy nominated to a role as deputy director of the intelligence agency, as part of an elaborate scheme to uncover mo

  • Trump asks judge to dismiss Central Park Five defamation lawsuit

    (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of making defamatory statements during his campaign about five Black and Hispanic men who were wrongly convicted and imprisoned for the 1989 rape of a white jogger in New York’s Central Park. Trump's lawyers said in a court filing that his statements about the men, known widely as the Central Park Five, were legally protected expressions of opinion. The Central Park Five were cleared in 2002 based on new DNA evidence and another person's confession.