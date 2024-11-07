Waukee Northwest takes down Ankeny Centennial in state semifinals
Seriously. How many times is this going to happen? We've seen Jawaan Taylor not get whistled for false starts, and then have some weirdness with illegal fomations. And this time, in the Kansas City Chiefs' overtime win on Monday over the T
These two former Lightning players dropped the gloves.
The Flyers have made a trade with the Oilers.
The Maple Leafs and left winger Nick Robertson are once again at a crossroads. After a subpar start to the season for Robertson, it's time to trade him, says Adam Proteau.
Alright, everyone, pencils down! The 2024
Brady Tkachuk received a costly extra minor in a fight on Tuesday night in Buffalo. Was it justified?
“Let’s do it,” Randi Mahomes said in a luxury box on a night the Kansas City Chiefs won to remain unbeaten.
Tonight's line combinations for the Edmonton Oilers against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Dylan Holloway spoke to the St. Louis media about last night's accident this morning.
This former Tampa Bay Lightning forward is starting to generate trade interest.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he considered pulling Patrick Mahomes after the QB sprained his ankele in the fourth quarter Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, against Tampa Bay.
Aaron Rodgers was making his weekly appearance on ESPN's "Pat McAfee Show" when the Jets traded wide receiver Mike Williams to the Steelers.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drama continued to encompass NASCAR ahead of its championship-deciding season finale as the sanctioning body issued $600,000 in fines and suspended nine team members from three different teams on Tuesday for alleged race manipulation at Martinsville Speedway.
Unsure whether or not you need a Netflix account to watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight on Nov. 15? Here's the answer.
The Lightning should consider making a push for this Canadiens forward.
Bronny is currently on a road trip with the Los Angeles Lakers — and his dad, LeBron James
The retired NFL star posted an excerpt from a Theodore Roosevelt speech on social media
It’s a long-awaited message from Patrick Mahomes. And now he has the guy to receive it.
Baker Mayfield knew it the moment the referee said, "It is heads." That was the result of the pre-overtime coin toss in the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-24 win over his Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Mayfield had called "tails." The quarterback threw his head back and winced,
