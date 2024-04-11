Waukesha Memorial Day parade canceled

SWNS

A toddler saved her mum's life after she had an epileptic seizure and fell in the bath - by shouting "mummy pinched my bath". By the time Emma Evans, 33, was found by her husband, Alun, 52, a property maintenance manager, four minutes later she had turned "navy blue". Emma believes if her little girl, Amelia, three, hadn’t raised the alarm when she did, she would have died.