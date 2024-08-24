Wauwatosa School District $4 million budget gap: What went wrong

Sky News

The Kennedy family has hit out at their sibling Robert F Kennedy Jr for endorsing Donald Trump in the US presidential race, calling it a "betrayal" of their values. Mr Kennedy, also known as RFK Jr, announced he was suspending his independent campaign for the presidency to lend his support to the Republican candidate in certain states. "In about 10 battleground states where my presence would be a spoiler, I'm going to remove my name, and I've already started the process," Mr Kennedy said during a news conference in Arizona.