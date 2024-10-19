Wauwatosa woman charged in George Webb shooting

CBC

Five teenage boys have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place not far from Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan.All five male youths are from Hamilton, York Regional Police said in a Friday news release. They face two criminal charges each: sexual assault and forcible confinement. Police said three were arrested on Oct. 11, while the other two were apprehended this week. York officers were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, near the theme park, aro