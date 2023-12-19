Wave of Break-Ins Strikes Swan Hills

Swan Hills has recently been shaken by a series of break-ins that occurred between December 4 and December 8. The targeted locations included the 50+ building, curling rink, arena, and the Keyano Centre. The incidents have left residents bewildered and concerned as they grapple with the violation of their communal spaces.

On the night of December 4, an unknown individual (or group of people) broke into the 50+ building, the curling rink, and the arena, leaving a trail of financial losses and anxiety in their wake. The perpetrator(s) displayed a distinct focus on immediate monetary gains, as they made off with cash from all three locations. The arena, in particular, faced a double blow as the funds from the facility's float, or cash on hand, and the Swan Hills Fun Hockey's concession was pilfered.

What raises eyebrows in this string of incidents is the fact that the thieves did not appear to show interest in other valuable items or the readily available liquor stocks at some of the locations, indicating a specific and calculated motive.

Adding to the community's unease, the Keyano Centre was also targeted, although the exact date of the break-in remains unclear. Authorities were alerted on December 8, when the breach was discovered.

The Keyano Centre, a hub of community activities, saw foot traffic at various times throughout the week, making it challenging to pinpoint when the break-in occurred. It doesn't appear as though anything was stolen from the Keyano Centre, but some equipment within the building was damaged. It is also worth noting that there did not appear to be any stores of cash in the Keyano Centre during the period in question.

The wave of break-ins has left the Swan Hills community grappling with a sense of vulnerability. The RCMP is actively investigating the incidents, seeking leads that might bring the perpetrators to justice.

Anyone with information about these incidents or who may have noticed anything suspicious at these locations during the nights in question is encouraged to contact the Swan Hills RCMP at (780) 333-4450.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette