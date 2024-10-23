Wave to Earth talks two sold-out US tours: 'It still feels like a miracle'

Wave to Earth is rooted in bringing a "new wave" to music, bridging distinct genres and reaching listeners on a global scale.

Since the Korean indie band last spoke with USA TODAY in August 2023, the trio has worked nonstop, following the success of their sold-out tour last fall.

"After last year's tour, we went straight to Europe and Asia, and after that, we produced the new album," says bassist John Cha backstage at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland. "Everything went so fast, and it actually feels like yesterday."

The band's Spotify listeners have nearly doubled, boosting over 8.4 million a month. They were also recently among the lineup for the Austin City Limits festival. Coupled with another album release and a second sold-out US tour, Wave to Earth has been busy but focused.

"Because of this privilege, we had an opportunity to go everywhere in the world," says John. "It still feels like a miracle, but (we) always dreamt up this moment."

Wave to Earth.

Reflecting on Wave to Earth's rise

It's the afternoon of Oct. 21 and the venue's surrounding area is already packed. The line has wrapped around the block – and then some.

Inside The Fillmore, Wave to Earth's drummer Dong Kyu Shin says the last year has been surreal. Now, the band is about halfway through the North American leg of its world tour, which kicked off in Vancouver, Canada Sept. 16. Just like last year, every show has sold out.

"It's been great to see more fans and more cities compared to last year," says John.

"We didn't know where all these people came from," Dong Kyu says with a laugh.

"Every show is so surprising for me, so I can keep that moment for every year of my life," guitarist/songwriter Daniel Kim says.

Wave to Earth's rapid ascent hasn't felt too overwhelming thanks to the band's strong bond, says John.

"I'm trying to focus more on the progress, even though fame is quite a good thing," he shares. "I'm still trying to focus on our relationship."

'Dreams come true': Wave to Earth talks sold-out first tour, songwriting and band's identity

Breaking down Wave to Earth's performances

The 29-stop North American tour comes alongside Wave to Earth's latest release, "play with earth! 0.03", which dropped Sept. 6.

"I really appreciate that people relate to our songs," says Dong Kyu.

Lead single "Annie" is a standout this time around. "It's a fun moment in the show," says Daniel, when the crowd sings along to the lyrics.

In addition to an updated setlist, Wave to Earth has added keyboardist Jo Jung-geun and saxophonist Jeon-min on tour. "We are now with two more people, so it's more fun," says John.

Each live performance has informed the members' creative process.

"During tour, we improvise quite a lot, in rehearsals or on stage," says Dong Kyu. "That kind of moment sometimes also could be (put) in those albums."

Daniel Kim of Wave to Earth

Wave to Earth's creative process, goals

Daniel says he wants to make songs people connect with, which he feels most while performing live. "I feel alive in that moment," he shares.

When it comes to inspiration, each member gains it from different places, says John. Dong Kyu says he finds inspiration through conversations with his bandmates.

"For me, it's more from personal experiences. It's more like a diary," John reveals.

"I'm searching for keywords," says Daniel. He tries to look within, foster whatever that theme may be and add to it.

Ultimately, this culminates in a shared love for what they do.

"Just doing music forever, that would be our goal," says John.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Meet Wave to Earth: Korean indie band on its second sold-out US tour