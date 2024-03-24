Wave falls at home to the Current 2-1. Spirit has 2-1 comeback win over Bay FC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookies Croix Bethune and Hal Hershfelt powered the Washington Spirit’s 2-1 comeback win against expansion team Bay FC on Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Bay FC (1-1-0) opened scoring in the 11th minute in Washington. Asisat Oshoala got the ball on the right wing after a give-and-go with Deyna Castellanos. She took it to the end line and cut the ball back for Dorian Bailey, who scored with her first touch.

Hershfelt, the fifth pick in the NWSL draft, responded in the 23rd minute, sending a ball into the upper left corner from just inside the box. Trinity Rodman assisted the goal for the Spirit (1-1-0).

Bethune, the third pick, scored the winner in second-half stoppage time. She kept the ball under a lot of pressure and found Ashley Hatch in the box. The forward held the ball for Bethune, who picked it up again and slipped her shot between the legs of Bay FC goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx.

CURRENT 2, WAVE 1

The Kansas City Current fell behind early but responded with two goals to earn a road win against the San Diego Wave in front of 32,066 fans, an NWSL home opener record.

Izzy Rodriguez and Lo’eau LaBonta scored for the Current (2-0-0).

In the 17th minute, Adrianna Franch pushed away Alex Morgan’s header off a corner kick, but Sofia Jakobsson was there to slide the followup shot into the left corner for the Wave.

Rodriguez tied it up just before halftime, turning quickly in the box and firing a shot into the goal with her left foot.

LaBonta put the Current up in the 71st minute, slotting a penalty into the right corner after teammate Bia Zaneratto was taken down in the box.

The Wave responded with 11 second-half shots, but Franch made four saves to hold onto the win. The match was San Diego’s (0-1-0) first of the regular season. The club won the NWSL Challenge Cup against Gotham FC last week, which didn’t count as a regular-season result.

RED STARS 2, REIGN 1

Julia Bianchi and Maximiliane Rall scored their first goals of the season as the Chicago Red Stars held on for a 2-1 home win against the Seattle Reign.

Chicago (2-0-0) became one of two teams in the league to win both matches to start the season.

In the 42nd minute, Bianchi won the ball at the top of the box and sent her shot into the upper left corner to open the scoring.

Ji So-yun equalized in the 62nd minute, collecting a clearance at the top of the box and curling a shot off the right post and into the net. Ji became the first South Korean player to score in the league.

The Red Stars responded five minutes later. A cross bounced in the middle of the box and fell to Rall at the far post, who was unmarked and scored from close range.

The Reign (1-1-0) had 16 shots, but Alyssa Naeher only had to make one save for Chicago to become the first NWSL goalkeeper to earn 50 wins with the same club.

DASH 0, LOUISVILLE 0

Despite combining for 32 shots, the match between the Houston Dash and Racing Louisville ended in a scoreless draw.

Louisville rookie Reilyn Turner put pressure on the Dash in the first half. Jane Campbell, the 2023 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, had to come up with six of her eight first-half saves on Turner’s shots.

Houston (0-1-1) found some momentum in the second half, getting nine shots off, but neither side could break through.

Louisville (0-0-2) nearly scored in the 92nd minute when Kayla Fischer chipped a shot over an onrushing Campbell, but Sarah Puntigam made a back heel clearance on the line to preserve the shutout.

Susie Rantz, The Associated Press