Waves continue in South China Sea as China warns against 'provocative actions'

With tensions in the South China Sea showing no signs of abating, countries with claims in the disputed waterway are seeking whatever means they can to stay ahead of the competition, including conducting joint exercises and forming deeper alliances.

Last month, President Xi Jinping urged the United States to exercise "extreme caution" in handling matters related to Taiwan and avoid fanning "provocative actions" in the South China Sea.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

This week, China's coastguard once again lashed out at its Philippine counterpart, accusing it of approaching and deliberately colliding with its ships over a confrontation in the South China Sea.

China also attempted to block four Philippine vessels that tried to "intrude into the territorial waters" of the disputed Scarborough Shoal, which Beijing refers to as Huangyan Island, making it clear that Beijing had "exercised control over the vessels in accordance with the law".

Days earlier, China submitted a copy of the geographic coordinates and nautical charts for the sea territory surrounding the Scarborough Shoal to the United Nations, a move that experts said followed international practice but could be challenged by the incoming Trump administration.

Beijing has also demanded the removal of the US Typhon missile system stationed in the Philippines, which has remained in the city of Laoag in the northern part of the Southeast Asian nation since a joint exercise held from April to May.

Last month, China carried out coastguard patrols around the disputed Scarborough Shoal, vowing to "further strengthen control over the relevant waters and resolutely safeguard national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests".

Beijing warned of more trouble at sea after Washington revealed that it had deployed a special task force, named after the Philippines' name for the Second Thomas Shoal, at the contested body.

China's top envoy to Southeast Asia accused US-led alliances in the Asia-Pacific of being ideologically based and undermining "peace and stability" in the South China Sea and East Asia.

These tensions have prompted the Philippines to suggest that it should strengthen coordination with Southeast Asian nations on its policy towards China, noting that engagement with Washington alone is likely to risk stronger resistance from Beijing.

Manila also accused Beijing of sending military vessels disguised as fishing boats to block access to areas in the South China Sea, with observers noting that the alleged tactic would add a "new dimension" to Chinese grey-zone activities.

To better counter Beijing, Manila is in the final stages of approving a security pact with Japan that would deepen defence cooperation between the two sides and make it easier to deploy troops to each other's countries.

The Philippines has also signed a military intelligence-sharing agreement with the US that will grant Manila access to advanced capabilities such as satellite imagery and electronic intelligence, allowing it to better address grey-zone tactics in the South China Sea.

Last month, Manila said it planned to acquire 49 new ships from France and Japan, 40 of which are fast-patrol craft from France measuring 35m (115 feet) in length, a move that would more than double the capability of the Philippine coastguard.

To counter pro-Beijing internet users, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said it would disable certain features on its official Facebook page "to deny trolls a platform for their suspicious activities" after a recent surge of activity on its page.

Two other claimants in the South China Sea - Vietnam and Malaysia - have upgraded diplomatic ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, and pledged to deepen their cooperation on the South China Sea.

The US said it was planning to set up temporary bases in Japan and the Philippines to deploy missiles "in the event of a Taiwan contingency", prompting China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to state that Beijing "firmly opposes relevant countries using the Taiwan question as an excuse to strengthen military deployment in the region".

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong warned against what she said was China's move to "normalise dangerous actions" in territorial disputes, reiterating her country's earlier calls to manage such issues through dialogue.

A G7 communique last month called for peace and stability in the South China Sea, making it clear that the bloc of the world's most powerful nations opposed any unilateral change in the status quo and opposed "China's militarisation and coercive and intimidation activities".

Meanwhile, a US-based surveillance group said it had detected the "largest China vessel swarm" near Thitu Island, known as Pagasa Island in the Philippines, where up to 75 Chinese ships were spotted just 2.5 nautical miles (4.6km) off the island.

Tensions in the disputed waterway are even likely to impede cooperation in non-security related areas, such as the collaboration between foreign marine science researchers in Hong Kong and scientists in mainland China intended to preserve marine life.

Chinese coastguard uses water cannon, blocks Philippine vessels near Scarborough Shoal.

Beijing submits Scarborough Shoal baseline documents to UN.

Help from Asean nations to counter China is unlikely: ex-Philippine Navy officer.

Australia warns against China's move to 'normalise dangerous actions' in territorial rows.

Chinese military says reef patrols stepped up amid Philippines tension.

Trump return to power in US may raise risk of escalation in South China Sea, analyst warns.

Opinion: Why the Philippines must stand its ground against a friend like Trump.

China, Philippines trade blame over run-in near contested Spratlys reef in South China Sea.

Philippines detains 13 undocumented Chinese nationals on ship, raising security fears.

Opinion: China draws red line at Scarborough Shoal after Manila's new maritime laws.

Tensions seen rising in South China Sea as Wang Yi calls for 'friendly' talks.

Southeast Asia acknowledges China's influence, but South China Sea tensions sow distrust - study.

South China Sea 'crises' still likely during next Trump term: military expert.

Photo: Handout alt=Photo: Handout>

South China Sea: scientists see China collaboration as crucial for marine life

Foreign researchers hope Swire Institute of Marine Science in Hong Kong will aid fieldwork amid tension over sensitive waterways

Foreign marine science researchers in Hong Kong are working to exchange expertise and partner with scientists in mainland China amid geopolitical tension and restrictions on fieldwork in sensitive waters such as the South China Sea.

The marine science division of the University of Hong Kong hopes to nurture connections with institutes across the border with a new vehicle for collaboration, even though international researchers are being challenged and limited by strained US-China relations.

Read more.

Photo: National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea/AFP alt=Photo: National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea/AFP>

China's 'aggressive actions', territorial claims raise tensions with Philippines

Experts warn of heightened tensions as Manila resists Beijing's unilateral actions in disputed waters to its enforce territorial claims

The recent "aggressive actions" against Philippine vessels near the disputed Scarborough Shoal were intended to enforce China's newly formalised territorial claims, analysts say, with experts warning of heightened instability as Manila resists Beijing's unilateral imposition of boundaries in the South China Sea.

On Wednesday, the China Coast Guard released a statement saying it had blocked and fired water cannons at four Philippine vessels that attempted to "intrude into the territorial waters" surrounding the shoal - known as Huangyan Island in China and Panatag Shoal in the Philippines.

Read more.

Photo: AP alt=Photo: AP>

'What's in it for me': will Trump 2.0 squeeze the Philippines for US support?

The US president-elect's interest in containing China militarily and supporting the Philippines' defence remains an open question

For the past eight decades, the Philippines has anchored its foreign policy in a steadfast alliance with the United States, based on mutual security interests and deep historical ties. But as Donald Trump prepares to reclaim the White House, this partnership now faces a formidable test.

Observers warn that Trump's transactional approach to diplomacy and unpredictable leadership style could strain cooperation between the two treaty allies, at a time when unified action looks ever more essential amid rising tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea.

Read more.

Photo: AFP alt=Photo: AFP>

Vietnam's aircraft deal with US reflects closer ties - is China 'not happy'?

The appearance of a Chinese boat in Vietnam's waters following the deal is not a coincidence, an analyst says

A recent weapons deal between Vietnam and the United States underscored the potential for their defence cooperation and coincided with the appearance of a Chinese vessel in the Southeast Asian country's territorial waters.

Analysts say the deal is too small to deter China and is an attempt by Vietnam to "wean" itself off from Russian-made arms and equipment.

Read more.

Photo: AFP alt=Photo: AFP>

Will Trump's return signal stormier waters for Beijing in South China Sea?

Efforts on to assure allies 'the US is still committed to upholding its role in the Indo-Pacific' as 'America first' Trump waits in wings

China will face increased pressure from the US and its Indo-Pacific allies, especially in the South China Sea, analysts have warned, citing Washington's consolidation of regional security alliances - including the first five-way meeting of defence ministers.

The defence chiefs of the United States, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Australia held talks last week in Laos, on the sidelines of the Asean-Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADDM-Plus) security conference.

Read more.

Photo: AP alt=Photo: AP>

US task force backs Philippine Sea operations in 'clear signal to China'

The deployment of US soldiers in Palawan enhances intelligence gathering for Second Thomas Shoal, underscoring the Philippine stance in the dispute, analysts note

The United States has quietly bolstered its involvement in the South China Sea conflict by deploying "Task Force Ayungin", a special operations unit that analysts say signals Washington's recognition of the Philippines' sovereignty over contested maritime features claimed by Beijing.

Named after the Ayungin Shoal - a flashpoint in Manila's maritime conflict with China - the task force's existence was confirmed by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin during his visit to the Philippines last week.

Read more.

Photo: Reuters alt=Photo: Reuters>

US troop aid may reassure Philippines but will prod China: analysts

For Beijing, the US defence secretary's revelation of deployment to Task Force Ayungin could be 'nerve-racking', says analyst

The deployment of American troops to aid the Philippines in the South China Sea may be a nod to Washington's commitment to Manila, and might fend off further assertions from China in the disputed waterway, according to analysts.

But they said the move would also harden perceptions in China that the United States was "deeply" involved in the territorial disputes between the two neighbours, and warned there might be harsh response from Beijing.

Read more.

Photo: Reuters alt=Photo: Reuters>

Focus on China, analysts warn, as Malaysia and Philippines clash over sea claims

Analysts urge Asean to prioritise unity over China amid escalating maritime disputes, and Malaysia's protest over Philippine laws affecting Sabah's boundaries

Southeast Asian claimants to the South China Sea should retrain their focus on forging a common stance on rival ambitions by China, experts say, after Malaysia vowed to protest Philippine laws which it says overlap on maritime claims held by Sabah State.

Malaysia on Thursday said it will issue a formal protest to the Philippines, in response to two new laws signed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jnr on November 8, which it believes violate Sabah's maritime boundaries near Malaysian Borneo.

Read more.

Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world.

Sign up now!

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.