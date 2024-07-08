There is a way back for the Tories

A phrase we’re already hearing ad nauseum is “Labour didn’t Win- the Conservatives lost”. It’s one that encapsulates the upset that many of us will be feeling at our Party’s failure. I was deeply sad that many former colleagues who represented their constituency well, and who ran decent local campaigns, were not able to overcome the national swing. We should also remember that hundreds of hard-working parliamentary staffers and junior officials will have lost their jobs, too.

But within these words lies our salvation – the incoming Labour government is not a popular one. Starmer won almost 70 per cent of the seats, but only 34 per cent of the vote. This is a mere 2 per cent swing since the Conservatives’ 2019 landslide.

As Labour are soon to discover, voters registering their anger about high interest rates and inflation by turning against incumbents is a feature of politics across Western nations. Even in the US, where their economy is greatly outperforming ours, a recent poll found that almost 60 per cent think that Biden’s policies have made the economic situation worse.

But, however much these factors may have worked against us, we cannot pin this defeat on them. If people do not feel better off than they did when the Conservatives first entered government,then this is due to our own failings on the economy. The tax burden has reached record highs, with the Adam Smith Institute’s “Tax Freedom Day” – when we stop paying tax and start earning for ourselves – falling on June 10, right in the middle of the campaign. That’s four days later than last year- and almost a month later than in 2009. Economic growth per capita has been stagnant too, lagging behind the US and Ireland.

Frozen tax thresholds, backbench rebellions on vital housing targets, and a risk-averse regulatory culture have turned young people away in particular. We can hardly be surprised that both Labour, which was far more ambitious on housing, and Reform, polled better amongst 18-24 year olds.

This failure to deliver on the economy is hardly the only reason that many Conservative voters switched to Reform or simply stayed at home. Since I was first elected to Parliament in 2010, our manifestos have either promised to bring down overall numbers of migration, or reduce it specifically to the tens of thousands. Yet net migration last year was almost 650,000. I can hardly attempt to justify this to Telegraph readers.

I doubt that Labour will be effective in reducing either legal or illegal migration. After all, they are scrapping the Rwanda Plan, without a clear alternative. We must use the next five years to come up with a proper solution for migration, one which ensures that we still attract the best and the brightest, but which stops mass migration and the insidious trafficking of migrants over the channel. If need be, this should include demanding reform of the European Convention on Human Rights, a treaty written for another era.

While I am on the topic of policy, I must press upon the need to change our relationship with polling. We have come to rely on specific policies which poll well in isolation but which do not add up to a long-term coherent strategy. As I learnt in my years leading YouGov, polling is most effectively used to work out how to best communicate the government’s plans to voters, not what the policies should be in the first place.

More broadly, we should recognise that our campaign was just not as effective as it should have been. While Labour and the Lib Dems targeted seats they wanted to win with pin-point precision, our vote share of 23 per cent has only translated into 17 per cent of the seats. I should stress that this is not the fault of our incredible activists, who went above and beyond for the Party at a time when perhaps it did not deserve them.

CCHQ is also in vital need of modernisation. As a telling example, we only employed one data scientist, meaning that these capabilities are contracted out each election. Nor was CCHQ doing enough to encourage our most talented wealth creators, entrepreneurs and business professionals to become candidates. Many of them have been put off by biased selection processes and what they see as an unprofessional culture. Many who did apply were passed over by those who simply had canvassed more in previous elections.

There is a way back for the Conservatives. But this is our line in the sand – the years of infighting and instability which many feel have come to characterise the Party post-Brexit have got to come to the end. From now on, vision, unity and delivery must be our by-words.

Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi is a former Chancellor of the Exchequer