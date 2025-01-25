The Way Home Stars Talk Latest Colton Cliffhanger and Casey Twist — Is [Spoiler] Telling the Truth?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Way Home Season 3, Episode 4. Proceed at your own risk!

An all-important jacket interrupted some sexy times during this week’s The Way Home.

While making out with Elliot in the kitchen, Kat spotted a familiar coat and immediately bolted for the item. Elliot found the jacket the night that Alice was pushed into the pond and assumed it was hers.

“This is my dad’s, from 1999,” Kat corrected him, before frantically wondering, “How is it here in 2025? I mean, can he time travel to the future? Do you think he’s trying to get to us? Do you think he’s here?”

Elliot assured her that traveling to the future wasn’t possible, but Kat wasn’t satisfied and went to Del to see if she had answers.

“If you factor in what Evelyn said on that tape as a kid about the pond being special and dad knowing about it, plus the hidden messages where dad clearly admits that he knows the pond is magic, and then now his sweater shows up in 2025…” Kat recounted. “All the signs, they point to dad knowing about the pond. Are you sure that he never mentioned anything about time travel?”

The aftermath of this latest Colton twist is “rapid-fire,” star Chyler Leigh tells TVLine. “That turns into a very, very big, tangled web. We won’t even get answers about that, even any answers, until down the road. But in true Way Home fashion, as questions are answered, more questions come to follow. It’s a whole other direction for us to go. I can’t wait for everybody to see it because it’s awesome.”

Del insisted to Kat that Colton never said a word to her about time travel. But does Kat believe Del when she claims she didn’t know anything about the pond, or that Colton was a time traveler? Does Kat trust her own mother?

“There’s always so many questions that go along with that, and it’s hard because it’s hard to imagine that Del wouldn’t have known this whole time” about the magical entity in her backyard, Leigh says.

“But then again, we get surprised left and right,” the actress continues. “Everything’s been about finding the truth, but this is really about digging into the dirty places to see, OK, this is way deeper than we thought, and it did not go in a direction that I thought it was [going to go]. For Del, much is illuminated to her this season, as well.”

The Way Home Season 2 Finale

Meanwhile, Alice’s date with Noah was also interrupted by a twist when they were joined by Louis Goodwin’s son, Max, and Alice asked about his sibling Casey. But Alice’s opportunity to get down to the bottom of who Casey is and why they have a ring that looks just like her parents’ engagement ring was thwarted. Max had never even heard of Casey and told Alice that it sounded like someone was lying to her about their identity.

“To have Max say that he’s never heard of Casey, he doesn’t know what Alice is talking about, it’s a really interesting twist, because Max is not someone that we know anything about,” Sadie Laflamme-Snow, who plays Alice, points out. “Do we trust that he is telling the truth? Is he just kind of messing with her? Is he reading that she’s nosy, and he doesn’t want to kind of give her what she wants? It’s a very sort of gray area because we haven’t quite established who Max is to Alice, and who Max could be in this sort of grand scheme of the town. And so, I think that Alice’s persistence will carry us through this season to figure out what that could be, and she’s getting closer to feeling like she was right all along, even if people have been dismissing her.”

Speaking of being dismissed, wasn’t Kat awfully quick to rule out Alice’s theory that Casey is from the future? After all, this is a time-travel show, so it’s not that far-fetched.

“Yeah, we’re all, I think, sort of worn down from the trials that the pond has brought,” Laflamme-Snow replies with a laugh. “If anyone was going to think it was a possibility, it would be Kat, but at the same time, I think she’s been through so much that she’s ready to just encourage her teenager to be a normal teenager, and to stop looking for time travelers where there aren’t any.”

The Way Home fans, what are your theories on Colton and Casey? Do you trust that Max and Del are telling the truth? Hit the comments!

