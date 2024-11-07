'It's a way to keep his memory alive': Rockhurst High School honors alum with room dedication, scholarship

Reuters

India's Supreme Court set aside on Tuesday an order that banned Islamic schools in the country's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, providing a breather to thousands of students and teachers. In March, the Allahabad High Court had scrapped a 2004 law governing the schools, called madrasas, saying it violated the constitutional tenet of secularism, and directing that all their students be moved to conventional schools. There was no immediate comment from the state government in response.