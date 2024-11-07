Here is a way to listen to Christmas music in your car in the Greenville, South Carolina, area

Cover Media

The singer-songwriter and dancer has revealed that his three-year-old son, Jason King, gets to hear his songs before they are released. Jason joked of his son during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, "Yeah, he's the new A&R (artists and repertoire).” The Glad U Came singer - who shares his little boy with model ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes - added that he knows Jason King will give him his honest opinion "Sometimes you gotta let your kids do the work because they don't know how to lie…”