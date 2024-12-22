'WAY OVERDUE': These 2 bill proposals could help make our beaches safer

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: Drone footage reveals destruction in Mayotte after Cyclone Chido hits the island:: December 20, 2024:: Mamoudzou, MayotteOfficials in France's poorest overseas territory have only been able to confirm 31 fatalities more than five days after the cyclone, but some have said they fear thousands could have been killed. A lawmaker told French President Emmanuel Macron that some victims had been buried in mass graves. Reuters could not immediately verify that.Many areas remain inaccessible. Heavy rain in the capital Mamoudzou and other areas has worsened the plight of thousands of people whose shantytown dwellings were flattened.Health workers say they are bracing for a surge of disease as dead bodies lie unburied and people struggle to get clean drinking water.Three out of four people in Mayotte live below the national poverty line. While it exports vanilla, coffee and cinnamon, it remains heavily dependent on support from metropolitan France and attracts relatively few tourists.