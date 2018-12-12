Way-too-early 2019 World Series odds: Buckle up for another AL-dominated year

In 2018, the Houston Astros fell short of repeating as World Series champions. According to Las Vegas, the Boston Red Sox won't have that problem.

Of course, anything can happen between now and the 2019 Fall Classic. We're still in the midst of what figures to be a busy offseason, with free agents like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado still on the market. The Red Sox spent big bucks to secure pitcher Nathan Eovaldi for the next four years, but likely won't be keeping star closer Craig Kimbrel around.

With so much movement still anticipated around the league, it's silly to try to predict the future — but we miss baseball, so why not? Check out every team's odds of winning the 2019 World series below, courtesy of Vegas Insider.