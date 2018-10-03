Way-too-early Vegas odds predict 2019 Stanley Cup winner

The Washington Capitals have their work cut out for them if they hope to claim back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

According to Vegas Insider, the 2018 NHL champions are tied with last year's runner-up, the Vegas Golden Knights, with 14/1 odds to hoist the Cup come June. The Boston Bruins fall just below them with 16/1 odds, while six rosters are listed as having better chances.

Of course, with NHL action only beginning on Wednesday night, it's far too early to tell which franchise will actually come out on top -- but it's always fun to speculate.

Among the teams at the bottom of the list are the Ottawa Senators, Vancouver Canucks and three of the league's Original Six teams.

