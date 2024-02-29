A way with words: Political leaders past and present pay tribute to Brian Mulroney

OTTAWA — Political leaders of all stripes are paying tribute to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who is dead at 84.

His family made the announcement this evening, saying he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Mulroney served as Canada's 18th prime minister and championed free trade, putting in place the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says in a post on X that he is devastated to learn of his death.

He says Mulroney "never stopped working for Canadians" and he will "never forget the insights" the former primer minister shared with him.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre shared a photo of himself with Mulroney, thanking the former Progressive Conservative for his "candid advice and generous mentorship."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Mulroney was a giant and no one else had a way with words as he did.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press