Wayfair Is Selling a Bounce House That Doubles as a Gigantic Billiard Table

From House Beautiful

'Tis the season for backyard games, and I am taking all the suggestions for new ideas to add to the mix this Memorial Day Weekend. Obviously, I love a competitive game of corn hole or a classic round of badminton as much as the next person, but what's not to love about an exciting new game? When I came across this giant EZ Inflatables Human Billiard Bounce House, I was PUMPED.

Photo credit: House Beautiful More

When I say giant, I'm really not kidding. In fact, measuring 30 feet (D) by 17 feet (W) by 3 feet (H), this massive inflatable game weighs...wait for it...900 pounds. Its sheer size alone would make it heavy, but add to that the fact that it's made out of heavy duty, PVC-coated vinyl, and well, let's just say setting it up isn't a one-or even five-person job. Better round up your whole crew.

Each of the 16 "billiard balls" are actually soccer balls, and you have to kick the other team's balls into the holes to win. Imagine mixing soccer with pool, basically.

For $4,349.99 + free delivery (shocking for something this size, actually), this jumbo billiard blowup comes with an air blower to keep it inflated, a storage bag, anchor stakes, and the play balls. While this would definitely be a blast at town festivals or neighborhood carnivals, I'm selfishly thinking about how I can whip this out for myself, my friends, and my family during all the BBQs we'll have this summer. Who's ready to play?

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

('You Might Also Like',)