Waymo passenger gets stuck in a roundabout on way to Sky Harbor
A man’s Waymo ride to the Sky Harbor International Airport took an unexpected turn when his autonomous vehicle got stuck circling a roundabout in a parking lot for several minutes.
The much-anticipated ferry slated for service between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., is crossing the Atlantic Ocean on its way to the Maritimes, Transport Canada says.The ferry, which has been renamed MV Northumberland from MV Fanafjord, was acquired by Transport Canada on Dec. 12. It began its voyage from Norway to Canada on Dec. 23.The federal government paid about $40 million for the vessel.
A Utah man who was angered with his car purchase and was denied a refund got his revenge and ended up in police custody. Here are some tips on buying a used car and how to ensure you aren't buying a lemon.
L.A. tech entrepreneur Mike Johns posted a video of his call to a customer service representative for Waymo to report that the car kept turning in circles.
One person is dead and one is wounded after a collision in South Frontenac Township, east of Kingston, Ont.
Police said an “out-of-control" SUV "struck a parked vehicle" and pinned a woman who was "standing outside between the two vehicles"
Automakers Honda and Nissan are the latest automakers to be talking about merging. They probably won’t be the last.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s much-debated plan to charge drivers to enter the center of Manhattan is set to take effect Sunday, following years of bureaucratic and legal roadblocks.
I drove a 2025 Infiniti QX80 luxury SUV in Luxe trim and was impressed by its bold looks, luxurious cabin and great tech features.
New York’s new toll for drivers entering the center of Manhattan debuted Sunday, meaning many people will pay $9 to access the busiest part of the Big Apple during peak hours. The toll, known as congestion pricing, is meant to reduce traffic gridlock in the densely packed city while also raising money to help fix its ailing public transit infrastructure. Drivers of most passenger cars will pay $9 to enter Manhattan south of Central Park on weekdays between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. and on weekends between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. During off hours, the toll will be $2.25 for most vehicles.
NEW YORK (AP) — Your car is spying on you.
Months before the deadly New Orleans vehicle attack on New Year’s Day, the city modeled scenarios for how an attacker could enter Bourbon Street at various intersections in a crew-cab Ford F-150 similar to the one used to kill 14 people and injure dozens more. Engineers found such a pickup could enter the crowded tourist strip at speeds ranging from 12 to 70 mph - and yet city officials are now installing new street barriers that can only withstand 10-mph impacts, according to an April city-contracted engineering analysis and city bid documents reviewed by Reuters. Those new barriers, known as “bollards,” had not yet been installed on Bourbon Street on New Year's but are planned to be completed by the Feb. 9 NFL Super Bowl in New Orleans.
Photos provided by Azerbaijani media outlet AnewZ show that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane which crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan has signs of damage consistent with an attack from outside the aircraft.View on euronews
Toyota Motor-backed Pony.ai plans to launch its robotaxis in Hong Kong, looking to go head-to-head with Baidu's fleet in the city, as Chinese autonomous-driving technology companies expand their operations into international markets. Based in Guangzhou, Pony.ai said it seeks to provide "robotaxi commuting services" for airport staff within the Hong Kong International Airport and later expand into the city's urban areas, the company said in a statement on Friday. It did not provide a timeline for
It’s often said that the safest place to sit in a plane is at the back — and the only survivors of the recent Azerbaijan Airlines and Jeju Air crashes were in the rear of the plane. But, say safety experts, that doesn’t tell the whole story.
Huntington Beach High School sports teams have posted tributes to a teammate and her father, the apparent victims in a Fullerton, California plane crash.
As the holiday season ends, regional and provincial police are releasing the total number of drivers checked and tickets handed out during festive RIDE (Reducing Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaigns.Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) released the numbers for its Festive RIDE campaign that took place between Nov. 15, 2024 and Jan. 1, 2025. In a release sent out on Friday, WRPS said officers stopped 8,157 vehicles across the region and conducted 76 roadside breath samples. Of those checked,
Police in some areas advise people to "drive to the prevailing conditions" after a number of crashes.