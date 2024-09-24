Wayne Brady Says He Wants to Get a Vasectomy After Welcoming Surprise Baby: ‘I’m Done’

“I’ve already got two [kids]. I’m 52,” said Brady about possibly undergoing the procedure

Wayne Brady is content with being a father of two — so much so that he might be ready to get a vasectomy.

During an appearance on The Talk, posted on YouTube on Monday, Sept. 23, Brady revealed whether he would make the "running joke" about getting a vasectomy a reality.

Brady, 52, appeared on the show alongside his Wayne Brady: The Family Remix costars — his daughter, Maile Brady, his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, and her husband, Jason Fordham.

After Maile, 21, said she "thought [the vasectomy] was happening," and Taketa, 48, also asked if it was a joke, Brady said, "You know what, I will get a vasectomy."

"Yeah. Look, I've already got two [kids]. I'm 52. I'm not Moses or somebody from the Bible that needs to go forth. Nope. I'm done. In fact, I should schedule an appointment right after the show," said the Let’s Make a Deal host.

After the audience applauded, Maile further insisted he should get a vasectomy, telling him, "Keep that seat right there. Take a self-care weekend. Get some ice. Start praying."

While Brady shares Maile with Taketa, he recently revealed that his ex-girlfriend Tina, whom he dated off and on during the pandemic, was pregnant with his son in 2022, who is named Val Henry.

While speaking about him in an interview with PEOPLE in July, Brady said he was "shocked" but determined to be a good father.

"I never want Val to grow up thinking that he should be ashamed or look back and go, 'Oh, my dad didn't want me,’ or he was ashamed of me," he said. "Because I want him, in his own way, to know that I love him as much as I love Maile, who is of me and that I had a part in creating. So I had to do that work."

As for Taketa's reaction, she told PEOPLE that she "was more concerned for Wayne's mental health because that was not a good time."

"It was a struggle to begin with," she said. "And so it was that on top of everything. I mean, we had just come back from mom's funeral together and then this news was dropped, and so that's my first concern was just weighing his health."

Read the original article on People.