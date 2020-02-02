Frankie Bridge reveals her husband Wayne has no football friends as he doesn't like most players

Wayne Bridge and Frankie Bridge attend the 2019 'TRIC Awards' held at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge has revealed her husband Wayne has cut all ties from his former football friends as “most of them are d***s”.

Mrs Bridge, who has two children with the former England footballer, has lifted the lid on her husband’s relationship with his one-time friends.

She told The Sun: “He’s not got any footballer mates. He doesn’t hang out with the other players. He doesn’t live that life.

“I suppose you could say about famous people, people in bands, most of them are d***s.”

Chelsea's John Terry (centre) tries to shake hands with Manchester City's Wayne Bridge, prior to kick off (Photo by Adam Davy - PA Images via Getty Images) More

But Mrs Bridge insisted her husband, who she has been married to since 2014, “isn’t like that”.

She added: “Anyone that meets Wayne just doesn’t dislike him. I’ve not met anyone that doesn’t like him, because he’s a good person.”

Defender Mr Bridge was caught up in a scandal a decade ago when it was claimed his team-mate, former Chelsea and England captain John Terry, slept with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child Vanessa Perroncel after the pair split.

Read more:

The Saturdays’ Frankie Bridge opens up about mental health struggles during band’s height of fame

Frankie Bridge goes without make-up and dons an Australian hat in support of husband Wayne

Both Terry and the French model denied the claims, but the scandal persisted and led to Mr Bridge refusing to shake hands with Terry when the pair played against each other following Mr Bridge’s £10million move to Manchester City in 2009.

Mr Bridge, who played for England 36 times, eventually retired in 2014 after stints at West Ham and Reading.

Mr Bridge and Terry played for Chelsea and England together for six years from 2003 as Chelsea won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups.

But despite his decorated career, Mr Bridge now appears to have put his footballing past firmly behind him.

He took part in I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016, and now dedicates his time to being a dad to his children with the Saturdays star, Parker, six, and four-year-old Carter.