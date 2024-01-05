Wayne LaPierre resigns as CEO of NRA days before blockbuster corruption trial

Wayne LaPierre, the longtime CEO and executive vice president of the National Rifle Association (NRA), announced he would be stepping down from the organisation on Friday – just days before he is set to go to trial against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In a press release from the NRA, Mr LaPierre said he was resigning from the organisation due to “health reasons”.

"I’ve been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever,” Mr LaPierre said.

Mr LaPierre first stepped into the role of CEO and executive vice president in 1991. His resignation will take effect on January 31st.

It arrives three days before he is expected to appear in New York superior court for the start of Ms James’ civil corruption trial against him, the NRA as well as three other former or current members of the gun advocacy nonprofit.

Ms James was seeking to remove Mr LaPierre from his leadership position for alleged financial improprieties. Her lawsuit, initially brought forth in 2020, alleges Mr LaPierre “routinely abused his authority” so the NRA could pay for or reimburse him for personal trips on yachts, private jets, black-car service as well as expensive gifts to friends, employees or vendors – among other allegations.

In their press release, the NRA said it will continue to defend itself against the allegations and claimed it is “well-known” that Ms James “vowed to pursue the NRA when she was candidate for office.”

Donald Trump and Wayne LaPierre at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting In Houston (Getty Images)

Andrew Arulanandam, the NRA’s executive and head of general operations, will serve as interim CEO and executive vice president.

Mr LaPierre said he was “proud of the NRA’s advocacy in New York” and is confident Mr Arulanandam “know how to help the NRA win.”

