Wayne Osmond, Original Member of the Osmonds Singing Group, Dies at 73

Wayne Osmond, one of the original members of the sibling singing quartet the Osmonds, died Wednesday in Salt Lake City. He was 73.

Merrill Osmond, one of Wayne Osmond’s brothers, shared on Facebook that Wayne suffered a massive stroke, and that he was able to get to the hospital in Salt Lake to say his goodbyes before he passed.

In a statement, his family wrote: “Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children. His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world. He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly.”

Wayne Osmond, known for his baritone voice, performed with his siblings Alan, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy and Marie, who sang together in the Osmonds group. After performing their barbershop act at Disneyland, they returned the following year and were noticed, leading to their television debut on “The Andy Williams Show” in 1962. They eventually became series regulars.

Jay Osmond, one of Wayne Osmond’s siblings, shared a heartfelt tribute to his brother on Facebook. He wrote: “A true legend has left the Earth. My heart is deeply saddened for the loss of my brother Wayne. It is said that where there is great love there is great grief as we part during our earthly journey. Throughout my life I have always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings. He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades.”

Wrote Merrill in his own post: “When I learned that my dear brother Wayne had a massive stroke my immediate response was to fall to my knees and pray for him to receive the assurance that his mission had been accomplished, and he was successful in this endeavor in many ways. I immediately drove to the hospital in SLC to see him and I was able to say my goodbyes.

“My brother was a saint before he came into this world, and he will leave as an even greater saint than he came in,” Merrill continued. “I’ve never known a man that had more humility. A man with absolute no guile. An individual that was quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met. His departure from this earth will be a sad moment for some, but for those who are waiting for him on the other side, there will be a massive celebration beyond anything we can imagine… I am so grateful to have grown up with one of heavenly father‘s greatest sons.”

