Wayne Rooney blames arrest for intoxication on sleeping tablets
Wayne Rooney has said he was "disorientated" by sleeping pills when he was arrested on public intoxication and swearing charges in the US before Christmas.
The former Manchester United player, who now plays for US team DC United, was charged on 16 December.
According to Virginia court records, Rooney was fined £25 and had to pay £91 costs.
Rooney, who is 15 months into a drink-driving ban in the UK, was released without bail in the US.
In a statement released by his spokesman, the footballer said he had been left "disorientated" by prescribed sleeping tablets he took on a flight while drinking.
The statement added: "Wayne Rooney was arrested and detained at Dulles airport following a long flight from Saudi Arabia after a one-day promotional business trip.
"During the flight Wayne took a prescribed amount of sleeping tablets mixed with some alcohol consumption and consequently was disorientated on arrival.
"He was approached by police who arrested him on a minor misdemeanour charge. He received a statutory automatic fine and was released shortly afterwards at the airport. The matter is now at an end.
"Wayne would like to put on record his appreciation for the manner he was treated by all involved."
The day before Rooney was arrested in the US, the star tweeted a picture of himself in Saudi Arabia and wrote that he was having "an unbelievable day at Riyadh Formula E Saudi Arabia Grand".
A spokesman for Loudoun County Sheriff's Office had earlier said: "He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre on 16 December 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA).
"He was later released on a personal recognisance bond."
In 2018, the former England captain began a three-and-a-half year contract with MLS team DC United.
Rooney is being paid something in the region of £46m for his multi-year deal, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league's history.
In September 2017, the footballer was arrested by Cheshire Police after being caught driving over the drink-drive limit.
He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work.
Rooney was nearly three times over the limit when he was pulled over by police at 2.10am on 1 September 2017.
After he was banned from driving in the UK, he tweeted an apology to his family and fans.
He said: "Following today's court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.
"I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.
"Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service."
Speaking to Sky News last August upon his arrival to the US, he said he was relieved about not being a recognisable face in America.
He said: "I've had it in England since I was 16 and I'm sure if you speak to anyone I'm close with, family and friends, it's not something I particularly like. Here it's a bit more relaxed.
"It's good to spend time with the kids, not stopping all the time, having to do pictures and autographs all the time... and just give them the attention they need."