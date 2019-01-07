Wayne Rooney blames arrest for intoxication on sleeping tablets

Wayne Rooney has said he was "disorientated" by sleeping pills when he was arrested on public intoxication and swearing charges in the US before Christmas.

The former Manchester United player, who now plays for US team DC United, was charged on 16 December.

According to Virginia court records, Rooney was fined £25 and had to pay £91 costs.

Rooney, who is 15 months into a drink-driving ban in the UK, was released without bail in the US.

In a statement released by his spokesman, the footballer said he had been left "disorientated" by prescribed sleeping tablets he took on a flight while drinking.

The statement added: "Wayne Rooney was arrested and detained at Dulles airport following a long flight from Saudi Arabia after a one-day promotional business trip.

"During the flight Wayne took a prescribed amount of sleeping tablets mixed with some alcohol consumption and consequently was disorientated on arrival.

"He was approached by police who arrested him on a minor misdemeanour charge. He received a statutory automatic fine and was released shortly afterwards at the airport. The matter is now at an end.

"Wayne would like to put on record his appreciation for the manner he was treated by all involved."

The day before Rooney was arrested in the US, the star tweeted a picture of himself in Saudi Arabia and wrote that he was having "an unbelievable day at Riyadh Formula E Saudi Arabia Grand".

A spokesman for Loudoun County Sheriff's Office had earlier said: "He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre on 16 December 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA).

"He was later released on a personal recognisance bond."

In 2018, the former England captain began a three-and-a-half year contract with MLS team DC United.

Rooney is being paid something in the region of £46m for his multi-year deal, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league's history.

In September 2017, the footballer was arrested by Cheshire Police after being caught driving over the drink-drive limit.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work.

