Wayne Rooney seals return to English football with Derby County deal

Wayne Rooney has sealed a return to English football by signing a deal to become a player-coach at Championship side Derby County.

Chairman Melvyn Morris told Sky News earlier he hoped the former England captain would finalise a move to Pride Park after he jetted in from the US - and the club has confirmed that he will join in January.

The arrangement will allow Rooney to finish the current Major League Soccer season with DC United.

Rooney, who retired from England duty after 53 goals in 120 appearances, has been in Washington since a second spell at boyhood club Everton came to an end last summer.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a glittering career in English football before heading across the Atlantic, winning major 16 titles during more than a decade with Manchester United.

His haul at Old Trafford included five Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Champions League - and he left as the club's all-time record scorer with 253 goals.

Joining Derby will see him get his first taste of the second tier of English football, and he will be hoping to help guide the club back into the top flight after more than 11 years away.

The Rams missed out on promotion to the Premier League by losing the play-off final to Aston Villa in May - and have since seen manager Frank Lampard return to old club Chelsea.

Dutch boss Phillip Cocu took over last month and the 48-year-old secured a victory in his first league match in charge, winning 2-1 away at Huddersfield on Monday night.

Upon confirmation of the signing, Cocu said Rooney was "an extremely talented and top-class footballer" who "still has so much to give".

He added: "His credentials speak for themselves. But to have a player with his leadership, skill, experience, character and work ethic will be huge for us. He knows what it takes to succeed as a player and I have no doubt he will have a positive impact right across the club.

"The inspiration and motivation this can generate is massive for all of our players from the first team right through to the youngsters in the academy. It is entirely in keeping with, and in support of, the club's philosophy and approach.

"I am looking forward to working with Wayne from the start of next year and welcoming him to the club."

Sky sources understand Rooney - who is said to be keen to work with Cocu - arrived at the club's Moor Farm training ground via a secret back entrance to finalise the contract on Tuesday morning.

Rooney reportedly sees the role as an ideal opportunity to gain coaching experience, and has been convinced that Cocu has a similar approach to former United boss Louis van Gaal, who he was a big admirer of.

Rooney said he was "looking forward" to the challenge and wanted to make "a big contribution".

He added: "I must also take this opportunity to thank DC United, their owners, executives and supporters who have been superb to work with. I want them to know that I will give my all in support of our push for the play-offs."