Wayne Rooney and Plymouth ‘mutually part ways’ with club bottom of Championship

Head coach Wayne Rooney has left Plymouth after seven months in the role, with the club rock-bottom of the Sky Bet Championship. The 39-year-old arrived at Home Park in May, marking his return to management following previous spells in charge of Birmingham and Derby either side of a stint at Major League Soccer side DC United. Rooney’s Pilgrims managed just four wins from 23 league games, the most recent of which was a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Portsmouth on November 5.