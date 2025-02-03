Here are all the ways Canada is striking back against Trump's tariffs

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/The Associated Press)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/The Associated Press - image credit)

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a trade war on Canada, prompting the federal government, provinces and territories to launch their own countermeasures to hit back at the American economy.

Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on virtually all goods from Canada and a lower 10 per cent tariff on Canadian energy products. That means there will be a fee on Canadian products entering the United States — and those costs will likely be passed on to American consumers.

Likewise, the Canadian government has pledged to hit the U.S. with retaliatory 25 per cent tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods coming into Canada. There will be an immediate $30 billion implemented on Tuesday, and the remaining $125 billion in 21 days.

Those are the topline figures, but there's a slate of other actions the federal government and provinces are considering or have already begun to enact. Let's break down all the ways Canada is striking back against Trump's tariffs:

The federal government

According to a news release from the Department of Finance, the first $30-billion phase of the Canadian counter-tariff response will hit American products like orange juice, peanut butter, wine, spirits, beer, coffee, appliance, apparel, footwear, motorcycles, cosmetics and pulp and paper.

The second, $125-billion phase will include products like passenger vehicles and trucks, steel and aluminum products, certain fruits and vegetables, aerospace products, beef, pork, dairy, recreational vehicles and recreational boats, the news release said.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said in an interview on Rosemary Barton Live that the first phase is largely "consumer goods that we would import from the United States for which there is a replacement" from other countries.

LeBlanc acknowledged that putting counter-tariffs does add economic challenges for Canadians, who will likely need to pay more from American goods under scrutiny.

Therefore, LeBlanc said, the federal government and provinces have an obligation to support workers and people "unjustly affected by this American decision."

Opposition parties like the NDP have called on the federal government to recall Parliament and pass legislation to protect Canadian workers and businesses from the American tariffs.

When asked if he would recall Parliament, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday night the federal government currently has the tools it needs to mount a response to Trump's tariffs.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/The Associated Press)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, on Friday in Washington. (Evan Vucci/The Associated Press)

Trump has claimed that fentanyl flowing into the U.S. from Canada is the reason behind his decision to impose the tariffs. Canadian officials have vigorously argued the amount of fentanyl flowing into the U.S. is minimal.

Figures from U.S. Customs and Border Protection show the agency seized just 19.5 kilograms of fentanyl at the northern border last year compared to 9,570 kilograms at the southwestern one.

On Saturday night, Trudeau said Canada and the U.S. have made progress in working together on addressing the flow of fentanyl, including sending joint teams to China to talk about precursor chemicals that get developed into fentanyl.

On Sunday night, Trump said he will be speaking on Monday to both Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, whose country was also tariffed.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Sunday urged the Liberal government to recall Parliament to put in place a "Canada first" plan to handle the economic repercussions from the tariffs.

Poilievre proposed retaliating "dollar for dollar" by targeting industries that will have a maximum impact on the U.S. while harming Canadian consumers as little as possible.

WATCH | Poilievre outlines 7-point response to Trump's incoming tariffs:

He also said any funds collected through retaliatory tariffs should be returned to Canadians, specifically through cuts on other taxes.

"The tariffs must not be a tax grab. None of the money should stay in government coffers," Poilievre said.

"All of it should go back to the workers and businesses that are affected — and most of it should go back in the form of a massive tax cut."

British Columbia

B.C. Premier David Eby called Trump's tariffs an "unprecedented attack." He said the province will support the federal government's actions and would work to protect B.C. workers and businesses.

On Saturday evening, Eby said he's directed the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to immediately stop buying American liquor from U.S. states that predominantly vote Republican — known as "red states" — and remove top-selling red-state brands from the shelves of public liquor stores.

The B.C. premier also said he's directed the provincial government and Crown corporations to exclude U.S. supplies from any new purchasing or procurement agreements.

In a news release, Eby's office said the province is assessing private-sector projects worth $20 billion with the goal of "getting them approved as quickly as possible, and issuing their permits faster."

"These are expected to create 6,000 jobs in remote and rural communities," the news release said.

There are additional measures under consideration by B.C. and could be introduced in the coming days and weeks, the news release added.

Alberta

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in a statement posted to social media that Trump's tariff decision "will harm Canadian and Americans alike, and strain the important relationship between our two nations."

Smith said her province will "do everything in its power to convince the U.S. president and Congress, as well as the American people, to reverse this mutually destructive policy."

Alberta premier Danielle Smith, left, talks with colleagues during the fall meetings of Canada's premiers hosted by Ontario in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.
Alberta premier Danielle Smith, left, talks with colleagues during the fall meetings of Canada's premiers hosted by Ontario in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, shown during the fall meetings of premiers in Toronto on Dec. 16, said Saturday that she and her province 'will do everything in its power' to convince Trump and Congress to reverse the tariffs. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Alberta will continue its diplomatic efforts to persuade Trump, lawmakers and administration officials to lift all tariffs on Canadian goods as soon as possible, Smith said.

The province will also continue its call for the appointment of a Canadian border czar to secure the Canada-U.S. border against illegal migrants and drugs moving in both directions, Smith added.

Finally, the Alberta premier said her province will "continue to strenuously oppose any effort to ban exports to the U.S. or to tax our own people and businesses on goods leaving Canada for the United States"

Smith has consistently argued against Canada using export taxes or other sanctions on oil as a pressure point in a trade war — a sticking point that has previously put her at odds with other provincial officials like Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Saskatchewan

In a statement posted to social media, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Trump's decision to impose tariffs is "disappointing and will damage both our countries' economics, workers and consumers."

Moe called on the federal government to strengthen the Criminal Code of Canada to toughen penalties for drug offences and "take all necessary measures to strengthen border security and have fentanyl removed from our communities in Canada and the U.S.A."

The premier said he supports "very targeted and specific retaliatory measures to initial tariffs. However, this should never be the longer-term answer."

"Saskatchewan's exports are crucial to supporting food and energy security across North America and around the world," Moe said. "We will also be working to ensure diversification of Saskatchewan markets for our goods."

Finally, Moe said the province will work with Saskatchewan businesses and other governments to find "common ground on this important issue to ensure that damaging tariffs are removed as quickly as possible."

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks with media after Question Period on Dec. 5, 2024. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks with media after Question Period on Dec. 5, 2024.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks with media after Question Period on Dec. 5, 2024. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Manitoba

On Sunday afternoon, the Manitoba government announced it was issuing a directive to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries to stop the sale of American products in the province. That directive goes into effect on Tuesday.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said on Sunday the provincial government will be working "around the clock to protect your jobs and to safeguard our economy at this time."

"Some of our fellow Manitobans are going to feel the impacts [of the tariffs] right away," Kinew said. "For other Manitobans and in other industries, it may take some time. But we all need to stand together, shoulder-to-shoulder to be there for one another."

Kinew reiterated the province also supports the federal government's response and will be unveiling new steps every day to "to support our economy and to protect your jobs."

The premier also encouraged Canadians to shop local, but recognized it may take time for shopping habits to change.

"As we go further into this scenario of living with the Trump tariff tax, then we need to seriously shift our habits ... toward Canadian products, Manitoba destinations and resources that are going to keep money in our own pockets here."

Ontario

In a similar move as Eby and Kinew, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has ordered the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) to remove American products from its shelves, starting Tuesday.

"As the only wholesaler of alcohol in the province, LCBO will also remove American products from its catalogue so other Ontario-based restaurants and retailers can't order or restock U.S. products," Ford said in a post on social media Sunday morning.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, wearing a 'Canada is not for sale' hat, speaks to journalists before a provincial and territorial leaders meeting, in Ottawa on Jan. 15. (Blair Gable/Reuters)
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, wearing a 'Canada is not for sale' hat, speaks to journalists before a provincial and territorial leaders meeting in Ottawa Jan. 15, 2025.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, wearing a 'Canada is not for sale' hat, speaks to journalists before a provincial and territorial leaders meeting, in Ottawa on Jan. 15. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

Earlier on Saturday, Ford, who is running for re-election on Feb. 27, pledged to spend billions to protect Ontario workers and businesses from the unprecedented economic threat.

Ford also said in a statement Saturday that he supports the federal government for a "strong and forceful response that matches U.S. tariffs dollar for dollar." He also said Canada needs to "maximize points of leverage and use them to maximum effect."

"Canada has so much of what America needs: high-grade nickel and other critical minerals, energy and electricity, uranium, potash, aluminum," Ford said in his statement.

"Together, we'll meet this moment. We'll stand united. We'll stand strong."

Quebec

Quebec Premier François Legault promised to fight for Quebecers who will be affected by Trump's tariffs, and estimated more than 100,000 jobs will be lost in the province.

Legault said he and all other Canadian premiers support the federal government's retaliatory measures and that Canada's counter-tariffs would "benefit our companies by 25 per cent."

The Quebec premier added he's looking at various solutions, including creating more jobs at Hydro-Québec and fast-tracking the construction of infrastructure in health, education and public transit sectors.

Legault also said his government will take actions to help small businesses and that the tariffs could be an opportunity for Quebec companies to "replace American products" and develop new markets.

Quebec Premier François Legault speaks as he arrives for a first ministers meeting, in Ottawa on Jan. 15. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
Quebec Premier François Legault speaks as he arrives for a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

Quebec Premier François Legault speaks as he arrives for a first ministers meeting, in Ottawa on Jan. 15. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

On Sunday afternoon, the Quebec government announced that it asked the province's liquor board, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ), to remove all American products from its shelves starting Tuesday.

It also instructed the SAQ to halt the supply of American alcoholic beverages to agencies, grocery stores, restaurants and bars. The changes may take a few days to be fully implemented, according to the government.

New Brunswick

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said in a Facebook post that Trump's tariffs will "devastate New Brunswick workers, businesses and the economy."

"Our team will use every tool in our toolbox to defend and support New Brunswickers and put an end to these tariffs," Holt said.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said in a Facebook post that 'our team will use every tool in our toolbox to defend and support New Brunswickers and put an end to these tariffs.' (Patrick Lacelle/Radio-Canada)
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has promised major changes in provincial assessment and property tax rules, but not until the 2026 tax year.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said in a Facebook post that 'our team will use every tool in our toolbox to defend and support New Brunswickers and put an end to these tariffs.' (Patrick Lacelle/Radio-Canada)

Holt said it's "now more important than ever to build up our economy, buy local, and get to work seizing the opportunities we have across New Brunswick and our country."

In a statement to CBC News, Katie Beers, Holt's press secretary, said the province will "be releasing our full response plan" on Monday.

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said in a statement that it's "remarkable we find ourselves at odds with our best friend and neighbour. It will take thoughtfulness and time but we will get through this."

Houston said Nova Scotia will limit access to provincial procurement for American businesses, look for ways to cancel existing contracts, double the cost of tolls at Cobequid Pass and direct the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation to remove all U.S. alcohol from their shelves on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser, second from left, meet with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, right, in Halifax on Dec. 9, 2024. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser, second from left, meet with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, right, in Halifax on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser, second from left, meet with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, right, in Halifax on Dec. 9, 2024. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

The premier also said Nova Scotia "must ramp up our focus on finding new markets here at home with programs like Nova Scotia Loyal, focus on developing our own resources, eliminate inter-provincial trade barriers and, finally, of course, look for international diversification."

"We will do these things and no matter what, I will do everything I can to protect the interests of hard-working Nova Scotians and their families," Houston added.

Prince Edward Island

In a statement sent out Saturday, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said Trump's tariffs "pose a serious risk to Canadian industries, including those that are the backbone of Prince Edward Island's economy — our farmers, fishers, manufacturers, and exporters."

King said on Saturday evening he convened the PEI Cabinet Committee on US Relations, which includes several provincial ministers responsible for finances, agriculture, economic development and fisheries.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King, left, speaks to media while Houston listens during the closing news conference at the Council of the Federation Canadian premiers' meeting in July 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)
Tim Houston, vice-chair of the Council of the Federation and premier of Nova Scotia (right), listens in as Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King speaks to media during the closing news conference at the Council of the Federation Canadian premiers' meeting at The Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg on July 12, 2023.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King, left, speaks to media while Houston listens during the closing news conference at the Council of the Federation Canadian premiers' meeting in July 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

The premier said the committee "will be working with their department and their stakeholders between now and Tuesday to share information and ensure our response is strong."

"We will take the necessary steps to protect jobs, support businesses and ensure our industries remain competitive," King said.

"Our province, like our country, has always relied on strong, fair-trade relationships," King added. "We will work closely with the federal government and our provincial and territorial partners to push back against these tariffs and make it clear that Canadian businesses and workers cannot be treated unfairly."

Like other provinces, P.E.I. announced Sunday that it will be removing American products from its shelves at provincially run liquor stores, while private retailers won't be able to purchase American alcohol from the provincial wholesaler. The province also said it will be limiting government procurement from U.S.-based companies.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey had some of the most dire warnings about Trump's tariffs, calling them "an existential threat" to Canada and an "attack on Canadians, an attack on their values, on our sovereignty."

In a statement, Furey said he expects the federal government to "action a comprehensive approach to help impacted businesses, workers, and support and service sectors."

"We are also working on a variety of initiatives including helping identify new markets for Newfoundland and Labrador businesses, as well as opportunities to diversify their supply chains," Furey added.

The premier also encouraged residents to buy local. "There are a lot of substitutes for the American products we consume," Furey said.

Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut

Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson said in a statement the "aggressive and disappointing decision by the United States government to impose tariffs on all Canadian goods means that we, as Northerners and as Canadians, must prepare for increased economic uncertainty."

N.W.T. Premier R.J Simpson speaks at the 2024 Western Premiers' Conference in Whitehorse, in June 2024. (Crystal Schick/The Canadian Press)
N.W.T. Premier R.J Simpson speaks at the 2024 Western Premiers’ Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024.

N.W.T. Premier R.J Simpson speaks at the 2024 Western Premiers’ Conference in Whitehorse, in June 2024. (Crystal Schick/The Canadian Press)

Simpson said his government is committed to working with federal, provincial and territorial partners as well as Indigenous and community governments in the region as part of a co-ordinated approach to the tariffs.

The Northwest Territories government will review procurement policies to eliminate purchases from U.S. companies where possible and halt the Northwest Territories Liquor and Cannabis Commission's purchase of American goods.

"These are significant measures, and we do not take them lightly," Simpson said. "We will continue to identify meaningful ways to stand in solidarity with our fellow Canadians."

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai said in a Facebook post on Saturday that his government supports Canada's response. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai said in a Facebook post on Saturday that Trump's tariffs are "insult to the friendship and partnership that has existed between Canada and the U.S. for generations" and his government supports Canada's response.

"We'll keep working to strengthen our local economy, support our industries, break down barriers to interprovincial trade and build new markets abroad," Pillai said. "The Government of Yukon will work with the federal government to make sure that Yukon businesses impacted by the Trump tariffs are supported."

Pillai issued a statement on Sunday that the territorial liquor wholesaler will stop purchasing American alcohol. He also said the territorial government will be reviewing its procurement policies to exclude American goods and services.

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok said in an Instagram post on Saturday, 'In a time of uncertainty, the Arctic can unlock new economic opportunities for our country.' (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok listens during a news conference after a meeting of western premiers, in Whistler, B.C., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok said in an Instagram post on Saturday, 'In a time of uncertainty, the Arctic can unlock new economic opportunities for our country.' (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok said in an Instagram post on Saturday that "Nunavut stands with team Canada on a strong and decisive response to U.S. tariffs."

"Canada's Arctic is a region of opportunity, from critical minerals in our land to an abundance of fish in our waters, it's time to invest in our own economy and communities," Akeeagok said. "In a time of uncertainty, the Arctic can unlock new economic opportunities for our country."

The Nunavut premier added that "through innovation, ingenuity and resilience that we will endure and continue to prosper."

