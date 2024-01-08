All WB lanes of I-696 at Orchard Lake are closed due to vehicle fire

Sky News

Dramatic footage shows the moments after a window and chunk of fuselage blew out of a passenger plane in mid-air, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the Boeing 737-9 MAX. One Alaska Airlines passenger on the affected flight said a boy and his mother were sitting in the same row as the damage and the boy's shirt was torn off him and sucked out of the plane. While only minor injuries were reported, the situation could have been "very dangerous," according to David Learmount, consulting editor at Flightglobal.