All WB lanes of I-696 at Orchard Lake are closed due to vehicle fire
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirms all westbound lanes of I-696 at Orchard Lake are closed following a vehicle fire.
MONTREAL — The majority of the 23 people aboard a bus involved in a deadly crash in Upstate New York on Friday were Canadian citizens, officials in the state have confirmed. New York State police reported Friday afternoon that a bus travelling from Montreal rolled over on U.S. Highway 87 in the town of Lake George. Police have said one person died and 11 others were injured, one of them seriously. All wounded passengers were taken to nearby hospitals. Don Lehman, public affairs director for New
A recent study found that EVs have higher depreciation rates than any other group of cars.
Toronto's police chief apologized Sunday after a video posted on social media of officers handing coffee to protesters supporting Palestinians was criticized by politicians.On Saturday, police closed the overpass on Avenue Road at Highway 401, saying on social media they were on the scene to keep demonstrators and passing traffic safe. Video from the overpass posted on Facebook by Palestine House, a community organization, shows protesters holding Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine."
Investigators said Sunday they had found the piece of fuselage that blew off a Boeing airliner over Oregon on Friday, and hoped it would provide physical evidence of what went wrong. The gaping hole in the side of the Alaska Airlines jet opened up where aircraft maker Boeing fits a “plug” to cover an emergency exit that the airline does not use. The plugs are on most Boeing 737 Max 9 jets. The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily grounded those planes until they undergo inspections of
If you're looking to purchase a reliable vehicle, the well-known saying "forewarned is forearmed" takes on a new significance, particularly in 2023, when car costs have continued to escalate amidst...
Which Japanese cars are among those making their mark in the rebounding car market this year? Car and Driver took a look and listed these 10 cars as bestsellers as of October 2023. Similar:...
CNN aviation correspondent Pete Muntean discusses new details surrounding the investigation of the Alaska Airlines plane that lost a section of the plane mid-flight over Oregon.
Environmental activists who have declared war on “gas guzzler” cars have vandalised an electric-powered vehicle.
If you’re planning to pick up a new or used vehicle in 2024, don’t expect it to cost much less than it would have last year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, inventory became a big factor due to supply chain issues that impacted the availability of semiconductors and automotive computer chips, leading to higher prices on vehicles. And automotive experts don’t expect vehicle costs to return to pre-pandemic levels any time soon. Kyle Benning reports.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a car crashed into a townhouse in North York injuring six people. Toronto police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue at 11:58 p.m. on Thursday. In a news release Saturday, investigators said an SUV had collided into the rear of a residential low-rise building. The driver, a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, reportedly left the roadway, driving onto the sidewalk before crashin
Republicans claimed Ray Epps was a federal agent, but the Justice Department wants to throw him in prison.
The White House convened a meeting to discuss a mission set to launch Monday after the Navajo Nation asked for a delay because it will carry human remains for lunar burial.
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, has been warned that the country’s attempts to ban its oldest and most widely supported Christian church would “have dire consequences” for his hopes of EU membership.
Toronto's budget chief is warning that a "substantial" property tax increase will be part of the city's new spending package, as council grapples with a long-brewing fiscal crisis.Coun. Shelley Carroll, who was appointed budget chief by Mayor Olivia Chow last year, had a blunt message when asked if property taxes are headed up: Yes.And not by a small amount, she said, because Toronto needs to face its structural deficit head-on."I'll go so far as to say it will be substantial, because we really
Dramatic footage shows the moments after a window and chunk of fuselage blew out of a passenger plane in mid-air, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the Boeing 737-9 MAX. One Alaska Airlines passenger on the affected flight said a boy and his mother were sitting in the same row as the damage and the boy's shirt was torn off him and sucked out of the plane. While only minor injuries were reported, the situation could have been "very dangerous," according to David Learmount, consulting editor at Flightglobal.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new California law that bans people from carrying firearms in most public places was once again blocked from taking effect Saturday as a court case challenging it continues. A 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel dissolved a temporary hold on a lower court injunction blocking the law. The hold was issued by a different 9th Circuit panel and had allowed the law to go into effect Jan. 1. Saturday's decision keeps in place a Dec. 20 ruling by U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney blo
Jayson Boebert called the police to report a case of domestic violence, The Daily Beast reported, citing an aide for Rep. Lauren Boebert.
ALLISTON, Ont. — A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada. Nikkei Asia says the company is considering building both a vehicle and battery plant as part of efforts to catch up in the electric vehicle market. The report says Honda is looking at several sites, including next to its existing plant in Alliston, Ont., with a potential investment decision expected by the end of the year. Honda, which did
The jet involved in Friday's incident had been prevented from long trips over water, US investigators say.
All passengers and crew are safe after an Alaska Airlines jet was forced to make an emergency landing following a dramatic explosive decompression.