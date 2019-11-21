WBC heavyweight champ Wilder set for rematch against Luis Ortiz

SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES (NOVEMBER 20, 2019) (FOX SPORTS/PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS-ACCESS ALL)

"I'm looking forward to giving you guys the best of me. Luis is looking to giving you guys the best of him along with the rest of the guys that's on the card. And that's all you guys can ask for. We train very hard to get prepared and go to war. This is war."

"As I always say, these guys have to be perfect for 12 rounds. I only have to be perfect for 2 seconds. And in a blink of an eye 'bam baby. Good night!' So I can't wait, guys. You're in for a treat. This is going to be an amazing card. An amazing fight. And I can't wait baby. Bomb squad!"

STORY: WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (41-0-1,40 KO's) and Luis Ortiz (31-1,26 KO's ) held their final news conference on Wednesday (November 20) ahead of a Saturday rematch.

Wider is defending his WBC title following their first clash which saw Ortiz go down by knockout in the 10th round with Wilder remaining undefeated in March of 2018.

Wilder is rumored to be set for a major rematch with Britain's Tyson Fury in February if he can get by Ortiz in Las Vegas this weekend.

