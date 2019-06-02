WCWS roundup: Alabama routs Florida in elimination game

Alabama scored six runs in the first inning off three-time All-American Kelly Barnhill and went on to eliminate Florida 15-3 in five innings at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Kaylee Tow hit a three-run homer with no outs in the first, and Merris Schroder followed with a three-run shot with two outs, chasing Barnhill from the game.

Alabama had 12 hits against four Florida pitchers, and the game was stopped early because of the eight-run mercy rule.

KB Sides went 3-for-3 with a double for Alabama. Tow had two hits and drove in four. Bailey Hemphill went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Florida's Kendyl Lindaman and Sophia Reynoso each homered.

Two more elimination games -- Washington vs. Oklahoma State, and Alabama vs. Arizona -- were scheduled for Saturday night.

Washington 5, Minnesota 3

Washington waited out a three-hour lightning and rain delay before closing out a 5-3 win over Minnesota. The Huskies were up 3-1 when play was halted in the top of the sixth and added two runs on a Sami Reynolds double when play resumed that inning.

Morganne Flores was 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk. Sis Bates was 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored for Washington.

Carlie Brandt was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Minnesota.

--Field Level Media