WDM Police close Crossroads Park following fight involving 50 people
Oksana Stepanenko says she never imagined that she would escape the war in Ukraine without a scratch — only to be shot in downtown Ottawa.Stepanenko is recovering at home after she was attacked by someone wielding a pellet gun on an OC Transpo bus late Thursday afternoon.She told CBC that three disruptive passengers had boarded her bus and were playing loud music and "bullying" another passenger, despite Stepanenko asking them to stop."It for me was a little bit scary," she said, as she felt sur
Gage Mason pleaded guilty to all counts and 'aggravating factors' against him on June 5, according to the Fresno County district attorney's office.
Criminal trial attorney Sara Azari joins ABC News Live with her client Vahe to discuss his in-flight incident and subsequent fine from the FAA.
“You just made a mistake. A big mistake.” Verdict reached in Raleigh murder case.
Maria Gomez-Perez disappeared from Georgia in May and was found with 31-year-old Antonio Agustin in a different state on July 25
Jasmine Richardson and her adult boyfriend Jeremy Steinke were arrested the day after the brutal killings
A Texas woman who self-managed her abortion is suing prosecutors and a local sheriff after she was held in jail for two nights on a murder charge that was ultimately dismissed. Lizelle Gonzalez, a Star County, Texas, resident, filed a civil rights complaint alleging that hospital staff provided her private information to prosecutors and the county sheriff who later charged her with murder, according to court documents. Under Texas' multiple abortion bans, it is not a crime for a woman to obtain or seek abortion care for herself; the abortion bans target physicians and anyone who aids a woman in obtaining or seeking an abortion.
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada got on an airplane to the U.S. believing he was going somewhere else, said the official, who spoke on the condition on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. The official did not provide additional details, including who persuaded Zambada to get on the plane or where exactly he thought he was going.
Rebecca Joynes, 30, was convicted of multiple sex crimes against children and sentenced to more than six years in prison
A Nebraska teenager has been accused of forcing a train to derail so he could record the incident and share it on YouTube, according to court records. The 17-year-old, who was not named, was charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief in Lancaster County Juvenile Court, but prosecutors have already filed a motion to have the case transferred to adult court, NBC News reported. According ...
Anthony Stocks was trying to silence the brother of a girl he had been sexually abusing.
Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault.An Ontario megachurch has been forced to pause programming as its insurer won't renew abuse liability insurance in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against a former pastor.In a statement on its website, The Meeting House said it was unable to secure parts of the insurance coverage it needs to continue normal operations beyond June 30. Specifically, it said it has been unable to find options for abuse liability or employment practices
Gabriella Dixon, 18, disappeared in October 2023
From their small communities in Mi'kma'ki, to the bright lights of a national pageant stage, these three Mi'kmaw women are vying to be crowned the first-ever Miss Indigenous Canada.Twenty-six Indigenous women from communities across Canada have been selected from more than 700 applicants to compete in this pageant in the Haudenosaunee territory of Six Nations, Ont.Miss Indigenous Canada isn't a traditional beauty pageant — the focus is more on internal characteristics. Contestants are judged on
Marisa Galloway’s 1-year-old child was unharmed in the backseat during the murder-suicide
A Toronto city councillor says she'd like to see criminal charges laid in the death of a 24-year-old female cyclist in Yorkville this week.Coun. Dianne Saxe, who represents Ward 11, University-Rosedale, said on Friday that a construction bin was placed illegally in the middle of a bike lane in front of 150 Bloor Avenue W., before the cyclist was killed Thursday. Saxe said the bin blocked the bike lane.Saxe says a general contractor is working at the address and she wants to see the contractor an
MOSCOW (AP) — A former Russian defense ministry official was arrested on corruption charges, the Russian security services said Friday, the latest in a series of high-profile military arrests.
A man was killed after a shooting and a subsequent vehicle crash in South Vancouver on Friday night, police say.Officers were called just before 9 p.m. PT on Friday to the area of Inverness Street and 63rd Avenue, near the Knight Street Bridge, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a statement on Saturday.Two men were shot at in a car, which then collided with two other vehicles, police said.Hitkaran Johal, 25, died at the scene of the crash, according to police.Police say a burned-out c
After a 58-year-old man was arrested in Nashville over alleged threats on the life of former President Donald Trump, police informed Secret Service.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — A 3-year-old Minnesota boy who was attacked by two pit bulls last week is not expected to survive, his family said.