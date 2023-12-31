Weak clipper brings rain/snow showers for New Years Eve
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A large cargo ship with a fire in its hold is being kept 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) offshore of an Alaska port as a precaution while efforts are undertaken to extinguish the flames, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday. There were no injuries to the 19 crew members aboard the Genius Star XI, which was carrying a load of lithium-ion batteries across the Pacific Ocean, from Vietnam to San Diego, the guard's Alaska district said in a release. The fire started on Christmas Day
Monstrous waves continue to wreak havoc along the California coast, where beachside communities have been facing damaging flooding and life-threatening water conditions as a series of storms makes its way onshore.
Gigantic waves pummelled California's coast on Thursday, including a rogue wave in Ventura County that crashed over the sea wall at a beach, causing minor injuries to at least eight people. The waves were caused by storms in the Pacific Ocean, which also led to flooding and evacuation orders, and left beaches covered in debris.
Freezing rain and rain continue across much of southern and central New Brunswick on Friday morning, with ice buildup in some areas.CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the type of precipitation varies across the province, depending on temperature and location. Freezing rain warnings are still in place for areas named on Thursday by Environment Canada, from Woodstock to the Moncton area.But some scattered regions now have snowfall warnings as well.Fundy National Park and Moncton and southeast New
Along with the massive recent manufacturing investments in electric vehicle (EV) technology and talks of a greener, decarbonized future, there are some not-so-green problems. In its latest New Energy Finance report, Bloomberg News predicts there will be some 730 million EVs on the road by 2040. The year before, Bloomberg predicted half of all U.S. vehicle sales would be battery electric by 2030. In Canada, too, there's talk of a big economic boost with the transition to EVs — including 250,000 j
“This is the reason you only swim in pools.”
A powerful storm in the Pacific Ocean is unleashing massive waves that pounded the California coastline. CNN’s Lucy Kafanov reports.
A system moving into southern Ontario for the final day of 2023 will bring the region a chance for freezing rain and snow
The sight of two fuzzy goslings waddling after their mother on a dreary Wednesday afternoon in late December put Londoners in awe, but it's also raising concerns among environment experts.Brian Salt, director of Wildlife Rehabilitation at Salthaven in London, Ont., said he's been seeing a lot of strange wildlife behaviour in the last few months."Eastern gray squirrels in this area, at least in southwestern Ontario, have had not two litters as they normally do spring and fall, but this year they
Snow and freezing rain will continue into Sunday for parts of Atlantic Canada as the tail of a one-two punch of winter storms departs
Nutria, hammerhead worms, and Asian longhorned ticks are among the strange invasive animal species damaging ecosystems in the US.
Bulldozers built giant sand berms Friday to protect beachfront homes in one of California's coastal cities hit hard this week by extraordinary waves generated by powerful swells from Pacific storms. Dozens of people watched construction of the emergency barriers in the Pierpont area of the city of Ventura, where a rogue wave on Thursday smacked spectators and vehicles as it overran the beach and flowed into a neighborhood. “We have had water down the lane once before but never like this,” said Karris Kutivan, a 9-year resident of the scenic shoreline city about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.
Where's the snow? December has been a warm month for British Columbia as record breaking temperatures recorded in the region showing how above seasonal it has been. Weather Specialist, Amandeep Purewal shares more on what areas broke records and the pattern change expected in January.
Crews in Ventura County worked on Friday, December 29, to protect coastal California communities as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted high surf into the weekend.The Ventura County Fire Department encouraged individuals to avoid coastal areas during the storm and high surf warning.This footage by the Ventura County Fire Department shows heavy equipment operators creating a seven-foot-high, mile-long berth between San Pedro St and Greenock Lane to keep hold back dangerous tides.All beaches in Oxnard were closed through New Year’s Eve due to the conditions. Credit: VCFD PIO via Storyful
Electric car drivers will soon have to pay some fees to charge their cars in Dunedin. It’s a change that begins in the new year. “I wanted to do something for the environment, but mostly, it’s a fun car to drive. And it’s got, like a said before, a lot of power, and it’s just a very convenient car," said Rick Suntag, a resident in Dunedin. Suntag is a big fan of his hybrid electric car.
The second of two deceased boys was found on Thursday night after four teens fell through the ice on the Rideau River in the south Ottawa suburb of Manotick on Wednesday night.
It’s been more than 700 days since the last inch of snow for tens of millions of Americans
A series of powerful storms in the Pacific Ocean are driving towering waves into the California coastline, triggering flooding and posing a significant risk to people and structures along the coast.
At the beginning of a science experiment, there's a strong possibility everything will go wrong.Say you tag almost 200 ducks with tracking devices and then avian flu wipes them out, for example.That was a possibility that had a group of scientists nervous in 2021 and 2022, when a large outbreak was killing countless birds across North America.Hundreds of research dollars from Canada and the United States were riding on the fate of eider ducks along the eastern seaboard, and while survival rates
Whale whale whale, if it isn’t the end of another year filled with stunning news about the ocean and some of its most prolific inhabitants.