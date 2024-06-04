A weak cold front crosses Colorado early Tuesday
A weak front is rolling over northern Colorado Tuesday morning, bringing scattered showers over the northeastern plains. Moisture tapers off quickly, but cloud cover will linger.
A moisture-laden Pacific frontal system will provide the B.C. coast with a beneficial soaking into this week, but it won't last long as we're already eyeing a pattern change not far off that will see the return of heat
An unorthodox weather pattern has stationed itself on the Prairies this week, expected to lead to a surplus of rainfall for some areas but is still welcome after a wet May
The 83-year-old woman from South Carolina was flown by helicopter from the Lake Medical Clinic to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting early Monday in a remote area and then paused about 12 hours later, the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.
"They will never face cruelty again," said Sue Tygielski, senior director of Black Beauty Ranch, part of the Humane Society of the United States
British Columbia is set to experience three days of heavy rain, potentially surpassing the region's monthly average rainfall within a short period. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the expected rainfall totals and the potential impacts of this prolonged wet weather.
SQUAMISH, B.C. — A spokeswoman for Squamish Search and Rescue in British Columbia says an "active search" is underway for three experienced mountaineers who have been missing since Friday. Christy Allan says in an interview that the climbers were last seen Friday morning on Atwell Peak, located on the southern edge of Mount Garibaldi. She says the organization was contacted Friday night by the RCMP to help search for the overdue mountaineers. Allan says the climbers, who have not yet been identi
As the severe weather season kicks off, The Weather Network's Saphia Khambalia talks about why experts are especially concerned about this year.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California firefighters expected to gain ground Sunday on a wind-driven wildfire that scorched thousands of acres 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of San Francisco, burned down a home and forced residents to flee the area near the central California city of Tracy. The fire erupted Saturday afternoon in the grassy hills managed by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of the country's key centers for nuclear weapons science and technology. The cause was under investiga
The Weather Network's Mia Gordon explains the challenges facing Squamish Search & Rescue as they attempt to locate three missing climbers in British Columbia.
Stay aware through Sunday evening as severe thunderstorms push across portions of the eastern Prairies
Jennifer and Eric Mauchan live in a Cape Cod-style house in Framingham, Massachusetts that they've been cooling with five air conditioners. In the summer, the electric bill for the 2,600-square-foot home can be $200.
What was once a sewage lagoon in Amherstburg is now a vibrant wetland ecosystem. The town celebrated the transformation of the former Edgewater sanitary lagoon system-turned-wetland with a ribbon cutting on Friday. The new ecosystem has a new name: Golfview Park, Wetlands and Trails. Mayor Michael Prue said the transformation represents a significant milestone for the community."Not only does this project demonstrate our commitment to environmental sustainability, but it also provides our reside
"This is an unusual and unfortunate situation," the Area Wildlife Manager said of the attack. The child was hospitalized and later discharged.
RADISSON, Quebec — In February, the United States did something that it had not done in many years — the country sent more electricity to Canada than it received from its northern neighbor. Then, in March, U.S. electricity exports to Canada climbed even more, reaching their highest level since at least 2010. The increasing flow of power north is part of a worrying trend for North America: Demand for energy is growing robustly everywhere, but the supply of power — in Canada’s case from giant hydr
Bad news for bears: accepting human food could cost the animal its life.That's the message Manitoba Conservation is trying to get out after a mother bear and her cubs have become habituated to being fed on the roadside along the highway, north of Thompson."It creates a number of hazards," Grant White, staff sergeant with Manitoba Conservation, told CBC.The issue of the bears approaching vehicles near the Wuskwatim turnoff on Highway 391 has been brought up on local social media sites, with resid
Searing heat and fire danger will quickly ramp up as a summerlike heat dome parks over the region and makes it feel like July.
Research has suggested that the rapid intensification of hurricanes could become more frequent.
Climate researcher Jeff Goodell explains how climate change is impacting people’s lifestyles, especially during summer months, and what communities can do to combat the risks of excessive heat.
California's largest wildfire so far this year was significantly surrounded Monday after blackening a swath of hilly grasslands between San Francisco Bay and the Central Valley. The Corral Fire was 75% contained after scorching more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) during the weekend, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. One home was destroyed and two firefighters were injured. The wind-driven fire erupted Saturday afternoon on land managed by the Lawrence L