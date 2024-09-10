Wear orange and fight hunger by helping those in need

Sky News

A "very dangerous" British prisoner is among five inmates who have escaped from a high-security prison in Portugal. Mark Cameron Roscaleer, 39, had been serving a nine-year sentence for kidnap and robbery at the Vale de Judeus jail, about 43 miles (70km) north of Lisbon. The five men, aged between 33 and 61, fled on Saturday morning and received "external help" from accomplices who provided a ladder which "allowed the inmates to scale the wall", according to the Portuguese prison service (DGRSP).