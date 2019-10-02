Wearing the Air Jordan 34 Restored My Faith in Modern Basketball Sneakers

From Esquire

A few weeks back, I joined the Jordan brand in Harlem for the unveiling of the new Air Jordan 34. To be honest, my love of Jordan extends way off the court. I grew up in Chicago and watched every Bulls game to see MJ play; I never forgot to check to see what he had on his feet each game. His Airness is responsible for my obsession with sneakers. Because of that, I’m a bigger fan of the shoes Jordan wore himself—which fit right in with casual outfits—than more modern game shoes, with performance-first designs that generally feel like they should stay on the hardwood. What can I say? I’m more sneakerhead than baller.

So when I headed up to Dunlevy Milbank Center in Harlem, I was intrigued and excited, but had little in the way of expectation. Still, the event didn’t disappoint. When Zion Williamson—the newest addition to Jordan’s roster of athletes—threw down the first dunk in the new 34s, the entire block went off. It was good prep; I was pretty well hyped by the time I got ready for the wear test back at Nike’s NYC headquarters.

But first: the unboxing. And I have to admit, from the moment I first took a look at my pair of Jordan 34s, I was hooked. Initially, these shoes seemed completely unique—a space-age creation without much in the way of historical references. But upon closer inspection, I realized the silhouette and colorblocking reminded me of one very specific sneaker: the Jumpman Pro Mid from 1997. Then there’s the mesh detailing (a nod to the 4?), the Jumpman flight logo on the tongue, and the Nike Air branding on the back of the heel. It’s the perfect mix of futurism and nostalgia, and a nice distillation of what the Jordan brand means in sneaker culture today.

Beyond the looks, these shoes ball. Running drills, playing three-on-three, I felt locked in and supported. Whether you can actually style the 34 off the court is debatable (though I’d argue that it packs more of a lifestyle feel than other recent game shoes), but it thrives on the court. It’s a performance shoe, with a whole lot of next-level technology packed into it. Funnily enough, though, the most important thing about the shoe isn’t what’s there, but what’s been stripped away.

