Wearside stories you may have missed this week

Beamish Museum revealed collections it has kept behind the scenes [BBC]

Metro trains were back on after flyover safety works and Beamish Museum opened up its weird and wonderful archive.

Here are some stories you may have missed on Wearside this week.

Metro services resumed after structural works

Metro services were effectively cut in half following the closure of the Gateshead flyover [BBC]

Tyne and Wear Metro services were back up and running to all destinations after work to prop up a dangerous flyover.

The service was effectively cut in half before Christmas when trains were stopped from running through the tunnel under Gateshead Highway.

Warnings after dozens walk along unsafe pier

Roker Pier has been closed for repairs since October 2023 when it was damaged by a storm [BBC]

Roker Pier in Sunderland had to be re-secured after dozens of people walked along it.

The unsafe, storm-battered pier had its gate lock cut open last weekend, prompting warnings from Sunderland City Council.

Mayor argued case for takeover of Northern trains

Kim McGuinness weighed in on taking control of the train company Northern [North East Combined Authority]

The North East mayor Kim McGuinness said she wanted to join other regional leaders to take over the running of rail company Northern Trains.

Her call coincides with a government White Paper on English devolution.

Beamish Museum opened its weird and wonderful archive

Many local people have donated their collections to Beamish Museum [BBC]

Beamish Museum in County Durham, which charts 20th Century life, revealed objects in its huge archives which are rarely seen by the public.

Items included a 1927 bottle of Newcastle Brown Ale and one man's extensive Marilyn Monroe memorabilia collection.

We tested your knowledge of the region's quirkier stories

As 2024 came to a close, we shared a quiz testing your knowledge of the region's quirkier stories.

A message in a bottle launched from Roker Pier appeared in which country a year later?

Sam Carling, from Crook, became the new youngest MP to head to Westminster, but how old was he?

Three raccoons that escaped from Sunderland Training and Education Farm were tempted back by which fairground food in January?

