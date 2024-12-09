The Weasley Twins Admit They Stole This Magical Candy From The 'Harry Potter' Set

James and Oliver Phelps starred in the Harry Potter film series as the mischievous,

Weasley twins. And apparently, their characters' prankster spirits came naturally to the brothers, who got into their hijinks while on set.

While playing a spirited game of Never Have I Ever in Delish's latest episode of "Suck It Up," James Phelps (a.k.a. Fred Weasley) admitted to swiping one thing from their on-screen joke shop, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes.

"My tongue is currently burning," he says, before divulging which item he brought home from set. "The only thing in my house from the 'Potter' series is a nosebleed nougat sweet." In the film, the magical candy was made by the twins to make your nose bleed within seconds of eating it. However, there was a purple sweet that could stop the reaction.

He wasn't the only one, though. His brother stole permanently "borrowed" his own prop. "The one thing that I st-... borrowed, I remember fondly," Oliver says. "I have Georgie’s missing ear. Cause in the last two films, I wore a prosthetic every morning, and that is in a frame at home on my wall." He added that contractors always give it a second (and possibly concerning) glance when at his house for work.

Their troublemaking didn't end there, though. They also toyed with their co-stars—in true Weasley twin fashion. "One [prank] that we did that we can say without getting too many people in lawsuits..." Oliver starts.

"Every trailer has the same model of TV. Every remote also works for every TV," James chimes in. "We were in Robert Grint’s Trailer, and we made him believe he could control the TV with his body actions, so if he stood up and got close to the TV, the volume would go up. And you could see him, 'I think it's me, I think it's me.'"

"And then you run very, very quickly," Oliver concluded.

Your move, Rupert...

