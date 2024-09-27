Weather Alert Day: High Winds from Helene

Storyful

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed Tropical Storm Helene had strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday morning, September 25.The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere said this satellite imagery shows “intense convection pulsing within a growing, intensifying storm.”As of 10 am on Wednesday, Hurricane Helene was located approximately 85 miles north-northeast of Cozumel and was carrying maximum sustained wind gusts of 80 mph.The storm was on track to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico before it reached the Florida Panhandle later in the week. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful