Weather alert: Heat advisory issued for the Miami area. How steamy will it get?

Miami Herald Staff Report
·1 min read

A heat advisory has been issued for South Florida.

The advisory from the National Weather Service will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. While temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-90s, it could feel as high as 105 when you mix in humidity, according to the weather service.

“It’s going to be another scorcher,” said Lissette Gonzalez, a meteorologist with Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami. “Super steamy.”

So steamy that the thermometer reached more than 80 degrees in Miami at 5 a.m., and Key West was already in the mid-80s and feeling like the mid-90s.

MORE: It’s feeling like 100 degrees outside. So how cold should you set your A/C thermostat?

What is the heat index?

A woman makes her way down Hollywood Beach Broadwalk as temperatures soar into the 90s on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla.
A woman makes her way down Hollywood Beach Broadwalk as temperatures soar into the 90s on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature, according to the weather service.

Last year, Miami-Dade County weather service officials announced plans for raising awareness of environmental extreme heat hazards. Among the initiatives: the declaration of a Miami heat season that runs from May 1 to Oct. 31.

Previously, the weather service issued a heat advisory when the heat index hit 108 degrees. Now, the local weather service in Miami issues a heat advisory if the index is 105 degrees for at least a couple of hours

Rain chance

The one good part of the forecast: Not much rain is expected Friday. Rain chance is about 10 percent, with anything falling coming after 4 p.m., according to the weather service. That will change on Sunday, when rain chance rise to 50%.

Looking ahead

The heat isn’t ending after Friday. Temperatures in the 90s are also forecast through the weekend and into Monday in South Florida.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Rain keeping Fort McMurray fire at bay, as thousands out of homes in Western Canada

    FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray, Alta., got a watery reprieve from a menacing wildfire Thursday as steady rain fell and water cannons delivered a soaking blast to tinder-dry ditches. Alberta Wildfire information officer Christie Tucker said the blaze remained out of control – the only such designated fire in the province – but it did not grow overnight and remained at about 200 square kilometres in size. “We’re seeing rain and cooler temperatures in much of the prov

  • California's water tunnel to cost $20 billion. State officials say the benefits are worth it

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration said Thursday it will now cost more than $20 billion to build a giant tunnel aimed at catching more water when it rains and storing it to better prepare for longer droughts caused by climate change. State regulators have been trying to build some version of a water tunnel system for decades. The latest form championed by the Democratic governor is a single giant tunnel, down from two tunnels proposed by his predecessor, Jerry Brown.

  • ‘Bizarre’ creature — that hunts like an ‘assassin’ — discovered as new species. See it

    Scientists found the “iconic” predator in the leaves of a park in Australia.

  • Heads-up, threat of severe storms Alberta, Saskatchewan

    Much-needed rain spreads across the Prairies. However, there is a slight tornadic risk through parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.

  • Giant sea creature’s body washes ashore in Massachusetts — for second time, experts say

    Officials hope the tide will carry the body back out to sea.

  • ‘Little, helpless, precious’ bear cub was dropped off at California home. What will happen next?

    “It was impossible not to feel totally responsible for this little, helpless, precious soul,” the Bear League wrote on social media.

  • Seven-day taste of early-summer weather in eastern Ontario, Quebec

    Parts of Ontario and Quebec are set to enjoy a weeklong stretch of temperatures soaring above 20 C, thanks to an upper-level ridge

  • Scientists solve mystery of ancient 'tree of life'

    The iconic trees evolved on Madagascar 21 million years ago and later spread to other countries.

  • Renewed severe weather threat brews over the Prairies on Friday

    An encore of Thursday’s stormy weather could bubble on the eastern Prairies as folks kick off the long holiday weekend

  • Two Banff black bears destroyed — one for behavioral issues and another due to health

    Two black bears, including a female cub and a radio-collared adult male, were destroyed last week in two separate events, according to Parks Canada. In a statement sent to CBC News, the agency said it responded to a call regarding a "sickly-looking bear" cub wandering on its own in the Bow Valley Parkway.In an unrelated incident, several reports of another bear within the Banff townsite were made to Parks Canada. These were for a bear that was managed, hazed and relocated away from high-volume a

  • Minor earthquake rattles eastern Ontario, western Quebec

    The star shows the relative position of Wednesday morning's earthquake northeast of Ottawa on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River. (Earthquakes Canada)People in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec may have felt the ground rumble their morning coffee on Wednesday.A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook an area northwest of Hawkesbury, Ont., on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River at 8:20 a.m., according to Earthquakes Canada.Earthquakes under a 3.5 magnitude aren't always felt, while those up to

  • 4 Kitchener homes to pilot greywater system that may one day help people save money on their water bill

    The region is hoping a new pilot project will one day save people money on their water bill.The greywater pilot project has installed a system in four new homes in Kitchener that will take water used in the shower, treat it in the house, then use that same water to flush toilets.Dan Meagher is the supervisor of water programs with the region's water and wastewater services department. He says before this, reusing greywater had proven to be challenging because of the costs and maintenance associa

  • Severe storms kill at least 4 in Houston, knock out power to 900,000 homes and businesses

    HOUSTON (AP) — Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas on Thursday for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. Officials urged residents to keep off roads, as many were impassable and traffic lights were expected to be out for much of the night. “Stay at home tonight. Do not go to work tomorrow, unless you’re an essential

  • Fear, anxiety as thousands flee their homes in Fort McMurray due to threat of wildfire

    Thousands of Fort McMurray residents headed south to safety as a large out-of-control wildfire drew closer to their community, but many are worried they won't have a home to return to.An evacuation order was issued Tuesday afternoon for the neighbourhoods of Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace, as the wildfire southwest of the community continues to grow.Other areas in Fort McMurray remain on evacuation alert and residents need to be ready to leave on short notice. Marina Ba

  • Roads Packed as Fort McMurray Residents Flee Wildfires

    Residents were seen evacuating areas of Fort McMurray in Alberta as wildfires kept spreading on Tuesday, May 14.According to Alberta Wildfire, crews were battling an “out of control” forest fire south of Fort McMurray as of Thursday morning.This footage captured by Facebook user Faith De Ocampo Slater shows residents heading south on AB-63 on Tuesday.The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo issued evacuation orders for several neighborhoods on Wednesday, after others had already evacuated on Tuesday.One of the fires was about 19,820 hectares (77 square miles) as of Thursday, officials said. Credit: Faith De Ocampo Slater via Storyful

  • The latest news on wildfires in Canada as thousands forced from homes in the West

    Wildfires have forced thousands out of several communities in Western Canada. In Fort Nelson, B.C., about 4,700 people are out of their homes. Roughly 6,600 residents have been evacuated out of parts of Fort McMurray, Alta., while the rest of the city remains on evacuation alert. And a fire near Cranberry Portage, Man., has forced out about 500 residents. Here are the latest developments (all times are MT): 5:45 p.m. The mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, which includes Fort Ne

  • Thousands ordered to evacuate Fort McMurray as wildfire threatens

    More than 6,000 residents of Fort McMurray, Alta., headed south to safety as a large, out-of-control wildfire drew closer to their community. Other areas in Fort McMurray remain on evacuation alert and residents need to be ready to leave on short notice.

  • Poilievre would rather 'watch country burn' than fight climate change: Trudeau

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre's pledges to axe carbon pricing come amid wildfires and other disasters. He says Poilievre would rather "watch the country burn" than continue the fight against climate change. Poilievre calls for a "vacation" from carbon pricing from the Victoria Day long weekend to Labour Day. Trudeau says scrapping the price on carbon would also mean the end of rebate cheques that most families receive. (May 16, 2024)

  • Life-threatening flooding problems to resurface in Texas, expand across southern US

    Areas from northeastern Texas to central and southern Alabama, and perhaps northern Florida, are bracing for the serious flooding consequences of 4-8 inches of rain and locally higher amounts into this weekend, in addition to severe thunderstorms, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The atmosphere is not ready to let go of the pattern responsible for rounds of heavy rain in parts of the southern United States since April. A large and slow-moving storm will push eastward over the middle of the natio

  • DeSantis, amid criticism, signs Florida bill making climate change a lesser state priority

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state's lengthy coastline. Critics said the measure made law by the former Republican presidential hopeful ignores the reality of climate change threats in Florida, including projections of rising seas, extreme heat and flooding and increasingly seve