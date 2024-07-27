Weather Blog Saturday

Latest Stories
Jasper National Park engulfed in flames: Shocking before and after photos show famous Maligne Lodge burning as Alberta wildfire spreads
Canadians are sharing before and after images of Maligne Lodge at Jasper National Park in Alberta after wildfires engulfed the region.
- BBC
'Monster' fires may have destroyed half of historic Canadian town
The blazes are still out of control as firefighters try to save as many buildings as possible.
- Futurism
Terrifying NASA Video Shows America Spewing CO2 Into Atmosphere
Trapped Gases NASA has released a new visualization that shows copious amounts of carbon dioxide swirling around the Earth's atmosphere. The video shows how concentrations of the gas move across the planet, driven by wind and atmospheric circulation, from January through March 2020. The level of detail is truly astonishing, allowing us to "zoom in […]
- Biloxi Sun Herald
MS Coast watches the tropics as Saharan dust clears, door opens for hurricane activity
The Saharan dust that tamped down tropical disturbances is settling. What could happen in August?
- The Weather Network
Typhoon set to bring a warm start to August for parts of Canada
We could see above-seasonal temperatures to start August thanks to a typhoon in the western Pacific
- The Conversation
How roads are reshaping and scarring our planet, and even changing animals’ DNA
‘Road ecology’ is the focus of Crossings, a powerful new book by environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb.
- The Weather Network
Tornado strikes a major Canadian metro area on Wednesday
Several confirmed tornadoes hit Ontario and Quebec during severe thunderstorms on Wednesday
- Global News
Jasper wildfire: Firefighters face dangerous escalation
With a massive wildfire burning through Jasper National Park, firefighters from around the world and the Canadian Armed Forces are on their way to try to save as much of the park and townsite as possible. Neetu Garcha looks at what emergency crews on the frontlines are facing.
- Canadian Press Videos
Wood pellets boom in the U.S. raises health and environmental concerns
Wood pellet production skyrocketed across the U.S. South to feed the European Union’s recent push for renewable energy but residents near manufacturing plants -- often those in poor, rural swaths -- believe the process is making people sick. (AP video by Stephen Smith)
- The Canadian Press
California's largest wildfire explodes in size as fires rage across US West
California's largest active fire exploded in size on Friday evening, growing rapidly amid bone-dry fuel and threatening thousands of homes as firefighters scrambled to meet the danger.
- BBC
How decline of Indian vultures led to 500,000 human deaths
A new study links the vulture decline in India to deadly bacteria spread, causing about 500,000 deaths.
- Global News
Jasper wildfire: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread of flames in national park
The recent rainfall and cooler weather in Jasper National Park have helped to limit the spread of wildfires, providing a boost to firefighting efforts. The park authorities are optimistic that the fire behaviour will calm over the next 72 hours due to the rainfall. While more rain is expected Friday, temperatures are supposed to return to the mid 20s by Saturday, which the park says will lead to an increase in fire activity. Jasmine King reports.
- CBC
Scientists find rare species in survey of Chignecto Isthmus
For wildlife that can't fly or swim, the only path between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is across the Chignecto Isthmus.That's why it's important "to maintain the genetic integrity of populations of species that need it," says Sean Blaney, executive director and senior scientist at the Atlantic Canada Conservation Data Centre.The Chignecto Isthmus connects Nova Scotia with the rest of Canada. (CBC News)This isthmus, a narrow strip of land that connects the two provinces, is the focus of a resea
- The Canadian Press
Wood pellets production boomed to feed EU demand. It's come at a cost for Black people in the South
GLOSTER, Miss. (AP) — This southern Mississippi town's expansive wood pellet plant was so close to Shelia Mae Dobbins' home that she sometimes heard company loudspeakers. She says industrial residues coated her truck and she no longer enjoys spending time in the air outdoors.
- The Weather Network
Storm threat develops on Prairies once more, tornado threat renews
Alberta contends with another day of severe thunderstorm opportunity on Thursday, with beneficial rains for the wildfires, while parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba deal with a period of extreme heat
- The Weather Network
Tornado watch issued for northwest Ontario on Friday evening
A tornado watch is in effect for northwestern Ontario on Friday evening
- The Weather Network - Video
Rain offers brief relief to jasper wildfire, is there more hope on the horizon?
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic looks at the past and future forecast for Jasper's wildfire region.
- BBC
Famous Rockies resort of Jasper on fire as thousands flee
There has been "significant loss" in the national park's township because of the blaze.
- Associated Press
Lightning and a burning car pushed into a gully are blamed for wildfires scorching the West
A burning car pushed into a gully sparked California’s largest wildfire of the year, authorities said Thursday as they announced the arrest of a suspect. Meanwhile other blazes scorched the Pacific Northwest. Flames from the fire the man is accused of starting exploded into what is now the Park Fire, which has burned more than 195 square miles (505 square km) near the city of Chico.
- USA TODAY
Last week's CrowdStrike outage was bad. The sun has something worse planned.
In what some have dubbed an "internet apocalypse," activity originating on the sun's surface could cause a massive communications outage on Earth.