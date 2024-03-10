Advertisement

Weather causing rash of cancellations, delays at TPA, other state airports

WFTS-Tampa

Due to weather conditions to the north, Tampa International Airport (TPA) and other state airports have experienced a rash of cancellations and delays today. According to the TPA website, there have been over 90 cancellations and 365 delays so far. "Our flight was supposed to be at 2:30 and right now its been delayed to 7:48. We don't even know if were going to leave because the plane is still in Burlington right now so if the plane doesn't leave we're probably going to be stuck here for the whole night," Rosalie Leturneau, traveler, explained.