Weather experts predict warm and wet summer season along with an increased potential for hurricanes
A moisture-laden Pacific frontal system will provide the B.C. coast with a beneficial soaking into this week, but it won't last long as we're already eyeing a pattern change not far off that will see the return of heat
"They will never face cruelty again," said Sue Tygielski, senior director of Black Beauty Ranch, part of the Humane Society of the United States
British Columbia is set to experience three days of heavy rain, potentially surpassing the region's monthly average rainfall within a short period. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the expected rainfall totals and the potential impacts of this prolonged wet weather.
HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting early Monday in a remote area that last erupted a half-century ago, the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.
As the severe weather season kicks off, The Weather Network's Saphia Khambalia talks about why experts are especially concerned about this year.
SQUAMISH, B.C. — A spokeswoman for Squamish Search and Rescue in British Columbia says an "active search" is underway for three experienced mountaineers who have been missing since Friday. Christy Allan says in an interview that the climbers were last seen Friday morning on Atwell Peak, located on the southern edge of Mount Garibaldi. She says the organization was contacted Friday night by the RCMP to help search for the overdue mountaineers. Allan says the climbers, who have not yet been identi
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California firefighters expected to gain ground Sunday on a wind-driven wildfire that scorched thousands of acres 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of San Francisco, burned down a home and forced residents to flee the area near the central California city of Tracy. The fire erupted Saturday afternoon in the grassy hills managed by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of the country's key centers for nuclear weapons science and technology. The cause was under investiga
Stay aware through Sunday evening as severe thunderstorms push across portions of the eastern Prairies
Hot oceans feed hurricanes. And records show the Atlantic has never been hotter, sparking fears of a dangerous hurricane season starting June 1.
The Weather Network's Mia Gordon explains the challenges facing Squamish Search & Rescue as they attempt to locate three missing climbers in British Columbia.
After a wet start to June, a pattern reversal will see hot dry conditions build into B.C. by the weekend. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Jennifer and Eric Mauchan live in a Cape Cod-style house in Framingham, Massachusetts that they've been cooling with five air conditioners. In the summer, the electric bill for the 2,600-square-foot home can be $200.
Shark experts caution that such incidents may become more common due to increasing shark populations near the coast.
Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for June 2 2024
Rescuers at SeaWorld San Diego are happy and a bit shocked to introduce the world to Cardiff, the first rescued dolphin calf to survive in the past 10 years at the facility.
The bodies of two of three people swept away by a river flood near Udine, in north-eastern Italy, were found on Sunday, officials said.
The eastern Prairies are facing a conducive setup for severe storms, with conditions ripe for heavy rain, strong winds, possible large hail, and a tornado or two. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and potential impacts of these storms, helping residents prepare for the severe weather ahead.
TOKYO (AP) — Earthquakes early Monday again struck Japan's north-central region of Ishikawa, still recovering from the destruction left by a powerful quake on Jan. 1, but the latest shaking caused no major damage. A magnitude 5.9 temblor on the northern top of the Noto Peninsula was followed minutes later by a 4.8 and then several smaller quakes within the next two hours, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. There was no tsunami. Five houses that had been damaged in the Jan. 1 quake collapsed i
Sri Lanka closed schools as heavy rain triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, leaving at least 10 people dead and six others missing. (AP video by Jayampathi Palipane)
FRANKFURT, Germany (Reuters) -A firefighter died while trying to rescue trapped residents and several thousand people were forced to leave their homes as heavy rain caused flooding in southern Germany. The 42-year-old man who died was in a rescue boat carrying four firefighters that capsized late on Saturday. Municipalities had days to prepare for the flooding but around 3,000 people had to be evacuated in southern Germany as the water cut off some areas, authorities said.