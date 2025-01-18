Weather forecast 9 a.m. Jan. 18, 2025

Latest Stories
Snow in Florida? Snowbirds face unusual cold, possible winter storm
A frigid airmass will push as far south as Florida into early next week
- People
Mom Searches Toddler's Flu Symptoms Online, Suddenly Realizes It's Something More Serious: 'Total Shock'
Two-year-old Gracie McHugh was dismissed as having the flu, but her mom brought her back to the hospital after looking up her symptoms online
- CBC
Parts of Canada will be bitterly cold this weekend — but don't call it a polar vortex
A rush of Arctic air will plunge parts of North America into bitter cold this weekend, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and frigid temperatures to parts of Canada.Meteorologists say temperatures could plunge by as much as 30 C in parts of the country over the coming days — so if the temperature in your neighbourhood has typically been hovering around 5 C, it could plummet to a shocking –25 C."For many places this will be the coldest weekend of the season so far," said CBC climate specialist Dar
- CNN
Mental health at the forefront of golf’s mind following the tragic death of a player
Picture the scene: One of the world’s top golfers has just finished a terrible round on the course at the Dubai Desert Classic and moments later he’s swapped his putter for a crayon, busily working on a coloring book.
- USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs vs Texans weather updates: Kansas City will be cold for playoff game Saturday
The Chiefs vs. Texans divisional round playoff game won't be quite as cold as Kansas City's playoff opener last year, but it will be below freezing.
- Hello!
Princess Kate's secret trip to London revealed - report
Kate Middleton made a secret visit to London before Christmas at Sandringham. See details.
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s EPA Pick Flunks Basic Science Quiz at Confirmation Hearing
Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency struggled to answer straightforward questions about science. At his confirmation hearing on Thursday, former Rep. Lee Zeldin faced scrutiny of his limited environmental experience. For one senator, Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, this took the form of a science pop quiz—asking, in his words, “really basic no-tricks questions about climate change.” Whitehouse started off with a softball: “First, as a matter of law, is carbon dioxide a p
- Deadline
L.A. Wildfires: Firefighters Extend Containment Amid Calmer Weather; Additional Evacuation Orders Lifted; LA Mayor Appoints Rebuilding Czar – Update
UPDATED with latest: Cooler temperatures and calm winds enabled firefighters to expand containment on the Palisades and Eaton fires Friday, as some residents were being allowed to return to their homes. While most evacuation orders are expected to remain in place for at least another week, authorities siad evacuation orders were eased or lifted in …
- The Atlantic
L.A. Isn’t Ready for What’s Next
Sooner or later, a winter storm will hit, and deadly mudslides and debris flows will likely follow.
- The Weather Network
Significant winter storm aiming for Atlantic Canada, eastern Quebec
Prepare for deteriorating road conditions Sunday night into Monday
- CBC
Port of Argentia nervous about Trump's 'drill, baby, drill' energy policy
The Port of Argentia is North America’s first monopile marshalling port in support of the U.S. energy transition. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)The Port of Argentia is anxiously awaiting the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, to see whether or not his "drill, baby, drill" energy policy will become a reality. Trump is a supporter of the U.S. oil and gas industry. NPR reported late last year that the president-elect had adopted the campaign slogan "drill, baby, drill" to highlight his plans to i
- The Canadian Press
On LA fire lines, inmates shoulder heavy packs and tackle dangerous work for less than $30 a day
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Sal Almanza has worked 24-hour shifts in grueling terrain, cutting fire lines and hauling away brush trying to keep ahead of fires that have devastated several Los Angeles neighborhoods. But when the fires are finally out, he won't be going back to his family: He'll be returning to the prison “fire camp” where he's serving time for drunken driving that injured someone.
- CNN
Giant ‘Darth Vader’ sea bug discovered off the coast of Vietnam
Researchers newly identified a “supergiant” sea bug species off the coast of south-central Vietnam, but scientists worry about its vulnerability to overfishing.
- Digital Spy
Linda Nolan’s sister confirms cause of death wasn’t cancer
Linda Nolan's sister Maureen has confirmed that the singer's death wasn't due to cancer.
- The Conversation
We built an AI model that analysed millions of images of retreating glaciers – what it found is alarming
Scientists have tracked decades of glacier retreat in the fast-warming Arctic islands of Svalbard.
- The Canadian Press
Hundreds of dead sea turtles are washing ashore on India's coast
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Over 400 endangered sea turtles have washed ashore on India's east coast near the city of Chennai in the last two weeks in an event not witnessed in over two decades.
- The Canadian Press
Homes were burning and roads already jammed when Pacific Palisades evacuation order came, AP finds
The first evacuation order covering neighborhoods closest to the start of the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfire didn’t come until about 40 minutes after some of those homes were already burning, according to an Associated Press analysis of emergency communications and interviews with survivors.
- CNN
Scientists say they found oxygen where it shouldn’t be. Now, the hunt is on for more answers
A project is underway to investigate the production of “dark” oxygen further. Understanding the phenomenon better could help space scientists find life beyond Earth
- Hello!
Princess Kate is in 'remission' - how is this different from 'cancer-free'?
Princess Kate revealed this week that she is in remission, following the news she was cancer-free in September. Doctors explain the difference
- CBC
Edmonton police lay murder charge after inmate killed inside remand centre
Edmonton police have charged an Edmonton Remand Centre inmate with second-degree murder in the death of another inmate last month.Kai Keller, 32, is charged in the Dec. 18 death of Nathaniel Burchat, 26, police said in a news release Friday.Burchat was injured in an altercation between two inmates, police said. He died in hospital the same day. An autopsy determined he died from a blunt-force head injury and that the manner of death was homicide.Police completed an investigation and charged Kell