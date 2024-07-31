Weather Impact Day for triple digit heat index
Highs will rise to the mid 90s, but it will feel like we're into the triple digits.
The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”
Donald Trump speaks at the country's largest annual gathering of Black journalists on Wednesday, an effort to bolster the Republican presidential candidate's standing that has divided the group's members. Trump's first-ever appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists' annual convention in Chicago comes a week after the 2024 election was shaken up by President Joe Biden's decision to drop out. The group, founded in 1975, regularly invites presidential candidates to address its annual gathering, but Trump is the first Republican to accept the offer since George W. Bush spoke at a conference they co-hosted in 2004.
“He’s gonna dump her,” Bill Maher said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in his latest podcast episode. “I mean with her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl. You know you’re gonna get dumped, you just don’t know when.”Maher made his comments to, of all people, Haliey Welch the girl behind the viral “Hawk Tuah” video, who didn’t disagree with the comedian’s take.“But you gotta think about it this way. If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?” she told M
Ronny Chieng mocked the former president's back-and-forth comments about debating Kamala Harris.
The former secretary of state mocked Republicans with some unsolicited advice.
A 25-year-old man affiliated with the Blood Family Mafia is in hospital after he was tortured on July 24 at the Quebec City detention centre.Maxime Maheux was sentenced to five years in prison two weeks ago after pleading guilty to several charges related to arson and assault.In court, he admitted to being associated with the Blood Family Mafia gang and Radio-Canada reported that he had collaborated with police.The attack at Osainville Prison that left Maheux hospitalized last week was clearly a
The Princess of Wales showed off her daring pre-royal wardrobe in London, wearing a sheer backless dress weeks after she rekindled her romance with Prince William in 2007.
A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth in south London.
Aniston plays Alex Levy on the hit AppleTV+ series, which has recently begun filming for its fourth season
Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley captivated fans in a chic beaded bikini as she shared a series of rare holiday photos, wearing her hair in natural curls and going makeup-free
Former President Donald Trump faced 40 charges related to allegedly obstructing the government’s efforts to recover documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.
His words may have secured the money market.
According to the Times, one of the swimmers, Tang Muhan, is on China's team at the 2024 Paris Olympics and expected to compete Thursday.
"When you are younger, it feels like you have all the time in the world to do things. I am now coming to terms with the fact that 'someday' is a lot smaller of a window."
Before VP Kamala Harris took the stage at her campaign event in Atlanta on Tuesday, the atmosphere felt more like a party than a political rally.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview on Tuesday claimed Vice President Kamala Harris, who is married to a Jewish man, “doesn’t like Jewish people" and seemed to agree with a radio host who called second gentleman Doug Emhoff “a crappy Jew.”
While the Olympic Village offers athletes from around the world a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet and socialize, some Olympians in Paris have chosen to leave early, complaining of crowded quarters and long commutes.
Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou
President Biden’s former communications director poured water on some Democrat’s concerns Sunday that former President Trump implied there won’t be future elections if he’s elected again. Trump made the remarks at a Turning Point USA event on Friday, telling supporters, “In four years, you won’t have to vote again.” Kate Bedingfield wrote on social media…
Conservative figures in Hollywood such as Rob Schneider and Candace Cameron Bure are outraged over the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony for featuring a tableau that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” but replaced the painting’s religious figures with drag queens and more. The Catholic Church in France slammed the visual as a …