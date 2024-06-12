Weather Impact days for heat Friday and Saturday
Meteorologist Devon Lucie lets you know when the hottest days will be, hot hot you'll get, and how hot it will feel and which days will be WDSU First Warning Weather IMPACT Days
Get the latest storm threat details as a strong cold front slices across Ontario with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Those living in the Pacific Northwest have been warned about the so-called 'big one' for decades. It's a super earthquake that would wreak havoc on coastal communities. It's unclear when the quake might hit, but as Richard Zussman reports, new research provides a much clearer picture of how big it could be.
The heat may have been nice while it lasted, but we’re back into a below-seasonal pattern along the West Coast
Thunderstorm threat bubbles up over Alberta on Tuesday before moving into Saskatchewan, with the threat for large hail and damaging winds
A plastics plant in southwestern Ontario that was ordered by the province and federal government to reduce emissions of the cancer-causing chemical benzene now says it will permanently close by June 2026. The Sarnia facility, which employs about 80 people directly, has been shut down since late April, after members of nearby Aamjiwnaang First Nation said they went to hospital and were treated for illnesses related to benzene exposure.Orders from the provincial government drastically reduced the
“The speed and power is mind-blowing. You can see some of the blows delivered knock each other off their feet."
A deer defending its fawn killed a dog and sent a woman to hospital in West Kelowna, conservation officers say.It happened around 5:30 p.m. PT Monday near the Westgate Mobile Home Park.According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, a woman was walking her two Chihuahuas on a leash in the area when they were attacked by a doe.One of the dogs was trampled and killed and the woman was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.In an emailed statement, the conservation officer servic
FIELD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Parks Canada staff who spent hundreds of hours tracking a rare white grizzly bear known as Nakoda had recently celebrated her emergence from hibernation with two new cubs in British Columbia's Yoho National Park, said parks wildlife management specialist Saudi Stevens.
Drenching rains are likely across the southern half of Florida this week
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has an update on the Calgary water main break.
(Bloomberg) -- A series of legal battles in Louisiana has slowed construction of pipeline projects worth more than $2 billion in the state. Yet the litigation wasn’t from environmentalists: It was spearheaded by one of the biggest natural gas pipeline operators in the US.Most Read from BloombergHunter Biden Convicted of Gun Charges by Jury in DelawareApple Hits Record After Introducing ‘AI for the Rest of Us’Dozens of CVS Generic Drug Recalls Expose Link to Tainted FactoriesPimco Warns of More R
CALGARY — A new section of water pipe was set to arrive in Calgary on Tuesday, as the city’s mayor urged residents to stay the course, conserve and keep the taps from running dry.
Conservationists have used a helicopter to protect a remote Lake District beauty spot.
A Kansas zoo was temporarily evacuated when a Syrian brown bear "apparently decided zoo life had become unbearable" and attempted to tunnel out of her enclosure.
Repairs continued Monday on a water main break in northwest Calgary that is still threatening the city's water supply and has triggered outdoor water restrictions.But it will still take days to fix the 50-year-old piece of infrastructure that supplies approximately 60 per cent of the city — and the risk of running out of water remains a real threat, according to Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek."It may be a situation where you turn on the tap and nothing comes out," she said Monday on CBC's Calgary Ey
After searching 800 meters of river over the past few days, provincial officials say the total number of dead fish in P.E.I.'s Cardigan River now sits at over 300.The cause of the fish kill in the eastern Prince Edward Island river is still uncertain, the province said.According to a statement from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, the dead species include brook trout, rainbow trout, juvenile salmon and stickleback.The fish were found near the 48 Road in Cardigan, accordi
As the Stanley Cup finals push well into June, what's the risk of a hurricane impacting the series? Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
There are estimated to be about 1,000 wild beavers in England following a 16th-Century extinction.
Iceland's government said Tuesday that it has issued a license to the North Atlantic nation's last fin whaling company to hunt and kill 128 fin whales this year. The quota was half that of 2023, when the Icelandic government allowed for the hunting of 264 fin whales, according to the nonprofit organization International Fund for Animal Welfare. “Today's announcement represents a significant reduction in the quota and the duration of the hunt,” said Patrick Ramage, the group's director.