When will the weather improve? Forecast provides Brits with hope of summer heatwave

Britain could be set for a heatwave with the temperature soaring past a soggy July, according to a long-range forecast for the summer.

After a balmy June, Brits have suffered weeks of tepid and inconsistent weather which has led to Wimbledon being blighted by rain showers.

BBC Weather has predicted rain for London on Monday and Tuesday of this week, with thunder and lightning even a possibility.

The Met Office has put out a yellow weather warning.

“[There will be] bands of showery rain, heavy and possibly thundery,” the forecast read.

“[It will be cloudy] for most on Tuesday with further showery rain, heavy at times, and a risk of thunder.”

But change could be on the way.

The weather has not much improved since Rishi Sunak called an election (PA Wire)

Exacta Weather has forecast warmer conditions will kick in from Thursday with 25C heat before an even warmer Friday at 26C.

And further ahead it might get warmer still, despite a potentially wet weekend.

James Madden, of Exacta, said: “[There will be] significant change in our overall weather pattern to very warm/very hot conditions throughout next week and late July.

“We could [then] see the theme staying warm and summery at the very least to potentially hot or very hot in places over a number of days during the early part of August.”

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, said that with Spain and Portugal expecting some fiery heat, it is not out of the question for the warmth to blow north.

He said: "Given the overheated status of much of the northern hemisphere, and the fact the end of July/early August is on average the hottest part of the year, I would not be overly surprised to see a sudden, major change in fortunes. Let's just say it's all in the melting pot.

"Certainly it won't be appearing anytime soon and there is little if any evidence on the most recent charts for an end-of-month flip."